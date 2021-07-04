Hockey memories remain clear – Cowichan Valley Citizen

I was pleased that most of the Valley sports were still on hiatus as we move through what we hope is the final phase of the COVID-19 pandemic when my colleague Kevin Rothbauer recently took a rare week off.

I’ve never written much about sports in my many years in the newspaper business and have mostly relied on other more knowledgeable people like Kevin to report on the sports taking place in the communities I’ve worked in.

But that wasn’t always the case, and in my first job as a reporter, my job was to cover all the news in the area where I was stationed, including sports, because I was the only reporter at the satellite office.

About 50 miles from where my office was located was a small fishing community called La Scie (rhymes with sea).

The town had a hockey team called La Scie Jets, which was a member of the Central Newfoundland Hockey League and consisted mostly of local fishermen and teachers from the town’s high school.

They were a good team but rarely made it past the regular season as they had to compete against teams that usually had better players because those teams were from much bigger communities and had more resources to draw from.

But the 1993-94 season was different, and the La Scie boys made a winning streak where they won the title in their league and then won the Shepherd Cup, Newfoundland’s Stanley Cup in senior men’s hockey.

In a regular season, I only did five or six games before finally beating the Jets (much to my delight because I hated beating things I know so little about) and failed to make the playoffs.

But that year, when the team refused to lose, I was tasked with traveling all over the province to cover the matches.

There were different rules of conduct for those attending the games in each community, but La Scie had their own ways of supporting the team on the home ice, which must have amazed the players and fans from the larger communities.

The fans arrived about an hour before the game was due to start and most were carrying either a two-four beer or a dozen suitcase that they would sit on during the game while taking the beer out to drink until the box was empty.

These were the days before beer cans, so everyone had glass bottles.

Over the years, the fans had developed rituals and chants that they would use during the game to excite the team and entertain themselves.

If the Jets scored a goal, or for any other reason, the fans would yell “La Scie, La Scie, that’s us that’s we” before throwing beer bottles on the ice and smashing them.

At times, dozens, if not hundreds, of beer bottles fell into the arena and the matches had to be stopped while workers with brooms cleaned up the broken glass.

It seems crazy and dangerous now, but that was almost 30 years ago in a place that more or less operated according to its own rules, and the RCMP members who attended the matches hardly noticed such behaviour.

Those games continued into the wee hours of the morning, as it took a long time after each episode to clear the broken beer bottles from the ice.

But it was all a lot of fun and the La Scie fans would have laughed in earnest if they had been told to stop doing that.

I don’t know if the La Scie fans still honor their hockey teams with such antics, or even if the community still has a hockey team, but I bet fan behavior in arenas in Newfoundland has probably become more uniform these days and someone throwing a beer bottle on the ice would probably be charged.

But I have to admit that those were interesting times and I still smile when I think about it.

