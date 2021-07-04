Saturday Night Orioles Game Thread: At Angels, 10:07





Sho Time burned the Orioles in a big way Friday night. Ohtani hit two home runs to give him 30 for the year, then scored the winning run on Jared Walsh’s single to lift the Angels to an 8-7 victory. The Orioles will try to tie the series tonight and take their fourth win in five games and fifth in eight. And to add to the storyline, they’ll try to do it against a familiar face. The ball for the Angels will be Alex Cobb, who spent three years in Baltimore after signing a $57 million four-year contract before the 2018 season. Cobb struggled to stay healthy and get batters out, going 7-22 with a 5.10 ERA and throwing just 217 innings over the three years. Now he’s an angel, shipped in the trade that brought Jahmai Jones to Baltimore, and he’s gone 5-3 with a 5.09 ERA with his new team. He’s been up and down for the Halos; in his last five starts, three have seen him concede five earned points or more. The other TWO? One-run ball over 5.2 innings against the Tigers and seven shutout-innings against the Athletics. Going for the Orioles will be Jorge Lopez, whos 2-10 with a 5.92 ERA. His last win came on June 6, and his last before that was in his third start of the season on April 16. Oriole’s lineup 1. Cedric Mullins CF 2. Austin Hays LF 3. Trey Mancini DH 4. Ryan Mountcastle 1B 5. Anthony Santander RF 6. Pedro Severino C 7. Domingo Leyba 3B 8. Ramon Urias SS 9. Pat Valaika 2B RHP Jorge Lopez Angel’s lineup 1. David Fletcher 2B 2. Shohei Ohtani DH 3. Anthony Rendon 3B 4. Jared Walsh 1B 5. Phil Gosselin LF 6. Max Stassi C 7. Jose Iglesias SS 8. Luis Rengifo RF 9. Juan Lagores CF RHP Alex Cobb

