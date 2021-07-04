Test trips: Smith watches subcontinental series

Steve Smith says Australia will be “physically, mentally and emotionally” put to the test as they face a nightmarish schedule in the new World Test Championship (WTC) period.

Australia narrowly missed the final of the recently concluded WTC due to an over-penalty during last summer’s second Border-Gavaskar test in Melbourne, with the decision on the new concept won by New Zealand over India in England last month. .

But of the 14 Tests they played in what was essentially a two-year tournament, nine were at home, and the other five consisted of the 2019 Ashes in the UK. Tours to Bangladesh and South Africa were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time it’s a very different proposition; Australia is scheduled to play 18 Tests over the period from August 2021 to June 2023, and while the majority of those (10) are back at home, the other eight will all be on the subcontinent, with runs of two matches in Pakistan and Sri Lanka next year, and a four-game series against India likely to be held in early 2023.

Schedule of the Australian World Test Championship (WTC)

Home testing

England (5), West Indies (2), South Africa (3)

Absence Tests

Pakistan (2), Sri Lanka (2), India (4)

Australia is also hosting Afghanistan in a one-off test from Nov. 27, but this is not part of the WTC

It’s been nearly a decade since Australia tasted the series’ success in the five-day format in Asia, when Michael Clarke’s side defeated Sri Lanka one-nil in a three-game run.

Since then they have lost five series (twice against India and Pakistan, and once against Sri Lanka), managed to draw a draw with Bangladesh and won just two of the 17 tests in the region.

Among the batters in Australia’s Test lineup or on the periphery, only Smith and David Warner have scored a Test 100 in either of those countries, or the United Arab Emirates, which has long served as the home of Pakistan.

Australia’s best test herds in Asia (past 10 years)

Steve Smith | M: 13 Runs: 1,200 HR: 178no Avg: 48.00

David Warner | M: 15 Runs: 1.041 HS: 133 Average: 34.70

Shaun Marsh | M: 9 Runs: 558 HS: 141 Average: 32.82

Michael Clarke | M: 8 Runs: 557 HR: 130 Avg: 37.13

Mike Hussey | M: 3 Runs: 463 HS: 142 Average: 92.60

“I’ve watched the Future Tours program and it’s quite hectic so there’s plenty to look forward to, including the Ashes of course and then tours to the sub-continent where, especially in Test cricket, they can help you physically, mentally and emotionally challenge,” Smith told cricket.com.au.

“They are great tours to join and really test you as a player. I’m definitely looking forward to it.

“I think (the WTC) is a pretty cool concept – to have more relevance in every game you play is great.

“Obviously we were very disappointed not to be in the final, and for the past few years we’ve talked about this being our focus of where we wanted to go, but we came up short.

“So we have some work to do as a team to give ourselves the best chance of being there next time.”

Australia has not toured Pakistan since 1998, making the country a complete unknown to the current generation when it comes to test cricket, although Sri Lanka’s recent struggles – their only two wins from 12 matches in the WTC window against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe – likely to see Justin Langer’s side-head to the island nation, convinced to avoid the same fate as 2016’s Australians, who were mesmerized by spider and fell to a humiliating three-nil series defeat after entering the series as No. 1 test nation.

India, which has not been beaten at home in a Test series since 2012, presents arguably the most formidable challenge in the game.

By the time the Pakistan tour arrives early next year (pending travel and security concerns related to the pandemic), it will be three and a half years since Australia played test cricket in Asia, with their schedule until 2020-21 – despite delayed trips to South Africa and Bangladesh – is particularly meager; by the end of the year, only Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland will have played fewer test cricket in that two-year period.

Even if those two series had continued, Australia’s then 14 Tests would have pale in comparison to England’s 25 in the same period.

“Obviously it’s been a bit of a bizarre year and COVID hasn’t helped many situations in every industry,” Smith added.

“But yeah, after our run against India, I think England would play 13 Tests to our nil, which seems like a lot.

“As someone who likes Test cricket, I would like to play as much as possible, but I have no control over the schedule.”

Australia’s WTC campaign kicks off with the Vodafone Ashes against England on December 8 at the Gabba, with Smith telling cricket.com.au this week that he plans to prioritize the iconic Test event as he recovers from a elbow injury.