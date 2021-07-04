Mountain View’s Kimball Madsen decides to take up soccer at the University of Wyoming | national

Kimball Madsen finished his Mountain View High School preparatory career as one of the state’s most prolific offensive players. The 2020 graduate played quarterback and running back for the Buffalos as a sophomore and junior before transitioning almost exclusively to running back as a senior.

The three-year starter racked up nearly 5,500 all-purpose yards and 52 touchdowns, helping Mountain View to three straight games and Class 2A state championship titles in 2017 and 19. Madsen was also a standout linebacker for the Buffalos.

Now the 6-foot-1, 210-pound multisport athlete, he was all-state in basketball and helped the Buffalos win the 2019 Class 3A athletic championship, ready for his next challenge on the roster.

I’m continuing in Wyoming, Madsen said in a phone interview last month. I went on a mission and went to the (Missionary Training Center), but I felt like there was something else I had to do now.

After returning from the MTC, Madsen contacted UW tight ends and fullbacks coach Shannon Moore, who had first contacted Madsen during his senior year.

I called Coach Moore and told him I was going to UW in the fall, Madsen recalled. They had hired me when I was in high school, so there was already interest there and I knew the coaches.

Madsen informed Moore that he was interested in playing for the home state of Cowboys. However, with no roster spots available, the plan was to have Madsen equipment manager this season and join the team next spring.

Everything seemed in place until Madsen got a call from Moore.

He called me out of the blue and said they had a spot available because they were thin at fullback, Madsen said. And he told the other coaches that he would prefer me over everyone else on the walk-on board.

He asked me if I wanted to play and I said: Absolutely! There was no hesitation on my part.

Madsen had attracted interest from local schools such as Rocky Mountain College, Colorado School of Mines, and Dickinson State, but none of them had the appeal or prestige to play for the Cowboys.

I’ve always wanted to go to Wyoming, he said. And the coaches have done a great job of highlighting how important it is to me to get an education and how much they will help me. Because I know that whether it’s after high school or 20 years from now, football ends, but education doesn’t.

But I also know if there is a possibility to play Ill jump all over.

Even if that means playing a position he’s never played before.

I thought I could play linebacker because they recruited me there when I was in high school, Madsen said. At least I thought it would be a defensive position, but when Coach Moore said fullback, I jumped all over it.

I’ve never played fullback, he added, but I’m up for the challenge and I’m ready to go. I am open to any chance I have to play football and I will do what I have to do to play at UW. Ill play on the line if that’s what they need.

Madsen joins a fullback with two other in-state players in Parker Christensen (6-2,229), a red shirt freshman from Sheridan, and Caleb Driskill (6-2, 235), a freshman from Thunder Basin. Christensen, who played tight end for UW last season, enters the fall camp atop the depth chart at the position, while Driskill is listed as the backup.

Madsen expects to be in Laramie by the end of the month to acclimate for the start of fall camp in August. Believing he’s doing what he needs to do in a place he loves, Madsen is ready for what’s to come.

Looking back, I couldn’t have seen this happen, he said. But the way everything went is pretty cool.