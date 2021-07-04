Central notes: Zadorov, Hail, Glendening, Stars





The Blackhawks begin to find common ground in negotiations with the pending RFA defender Nikita Zadorov, reports Scott Powers of The Athletic (subscription link). Powers notes that Zadorov’s original demand was a five-year deal with a $5.85MM AAV, one that buys four years of UFA eligibility, but is a high price for someone more of a fourth or fifth defender, especially on this market. He suggests that something in the $4MM range would make more sense. The 26-year-old has a qualifying bid of $3.2MM, but also has arbitration courts that could prevent Chicago from offering it before July 26 if no deal is made by then. More from the Central: In the same column, Powers notes that the Blackhawks have made no progress in contract talks with winger Brandon Hagel . The 22-year-old has been a fixture for the first time this season, providing nine goals and 15 assists in 52 games. He is not eligible for arbitration or an offer letter and with his limited NHL experience, it is obvious that Chicago will try to keep his contract close to the qualifying offer of $874K. With no leverage other than trying to wait for a better deal, this can be a contract that takes some time to get done.

The Red Wings are interested in re-signing the UFA center pending Luke Glendening , reports Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now. The 32-year-old has been in speculation about trade deadlines for a number of years, given his faceoff abilities (he won 60.9% of his career draws this season), but Detroit has chosen to hang on to him every time. Given that the fourth liners were hit hard last fall in free agency and a flat cap this summer, Glendening might have a hard time getting more than the $1.8 million AAV he had on his most recent contract.

Dallas faces a nearly $1MM bonus overrun for next season, notes Mike Heika on the Stars team website. Miro Heiskanen, Jason Robertson, and Jake Oettinger each reached their allotted Schedule A bonuses, creating a prorated fine of just over $927K. Penalties from 2020-21 can be written off in two seasons, but that provision is not available right now, so that amount will be deducted from their spending limit for 2021-22.

