The best bars to do more than just drink, from ax throwing to playing cricket





If there’s one thing I’ve learned about myself during the lockdown, it’s that I’m more than capable of eating cheese and opening wine on the couch. Now that the restrictions are lifted and I feel comfortable in a social life again, I don’t want to sit around and get lost. I want to do something new. The moment I heard about Sixes Cricket Club, a new bar and restaurant concept that combines the great British gastropub with state-of-the-art cricket simulators, I got there faster than a Shane Warne spin bowl headed for the wicket. Me, someone who makes fun of themed bars and resists all forced fun, found myself, club in hand, in a practice net, hitting sixes as if I was about to win the Ashes. It seems I am not alone. Sixes Cricket is part of a growing trend known as social entertainment or competitive socializing (sounds terrifying, almost like getting a 10 out of 10 for your anecdotes). Broadly speaking, this refers to any hybrid catering and leisure location where you can eat, drink and play under one roof. In recent years, everything from shuffleboard to ping pong, bingo, and adult ball pits (yes, really) have hit the market, finding favor with social millennials who don’t just want to drink, they want experiences (although those made with a cocktail). in hand). Landlords are also beaten: they are clamoring for concepts that will make shoppers flock back to high streets and malls. Crazy golf concept puttshack has just secured €43 million to expand in the UK and US; darts brand flying club opens in Leeds, Bristol and Perth; and Sixes Cricket is set at Manchester and Oxford, then possibly Bristol, Southampton and Liverpool. Sixes, with its new flagship on London’s Great Portland Street, Fitzrovia, is taking social entertainment a little more chic. The founders, Calum Mackinnon and Andy Waugh, have a food background (they own the Scottish restaurant and butcher Mac & Wild) and they’ve created inviting spaces full of memorabilia and leather booths, and bar stools upholstered in an attractive cricket ball red. Anyone from a school kid to a seasoned professional can try it. I’ve set my hubris skill level to amateur since I once played for my school. As a result, my 11-year-old, at a beginner’s level, caught me off guard. I’m not the only one who finds it challenging: Mackinnon tells me that players like Andrew Strauss (an investor), Monty Panesar, and Nick Compton, who have all tried it, don’t find it that easy either. Non-cricketers can beat cricketers, and kids can beat adults because of the kind of handicap system, which is quite entertaining. We wanted to create an atmosphere that isn’t just for crickets. We didn’t grow up with cricket. Anyone can try. I will definitely be back for another innings. Bored of the pub? Try one of these instead Cricket

