Red Raiders Lands 4 Star ATH Maurion Horn





Bringing in 4-star talent has not been easy for the Texas Tech football program in recent years. But that’s exactly what Matt Wells and his coaching staff did on Saturday when 4-star athlete Maurion Horn made his verbal promise to the Red Raiders. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound product of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma is listed by 247Sports as the No. 11 athlete in the nation and the No. 210 player, regardless of their position. He is easily the top-rated member of Tech’s 2022 recruiting class. By choosing Tech over offerings from the likes of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas and USC, Horn’s dedication has lifted the Red Raiders’ class to No. 8 in the conference and No. 61 nationally. While those rankings aren’t anything to write home about, they’re an improvement given that when June started, Tech was last in the Big 12 as Wells and his staff hadn’t made any verbal commitments in the current hiring cycle. Horn played both RB and WR in high school. However, he seems to be emerging as one of the best RBs in the country as his preliminary career progresses. Last season, he posted 2,079 yards and nine touchdowns on 123 attempts. In addition, he netted 16 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns (according to 247Sports). Saturday’s development gives Tech its second highly productive RB in the class of 2022. Just a week ago, Tyler, Texas, Bryson Donnell also committed to the Red Raiders. It is also the second year in a row that Tech has achieved a 4-star running back. In the 2021 class, Tech added Cam’Ron Valdez, who was rated as a 4-star prospect by Rivals.com. But picking up 4-star commitments has been quite rare for Tech in recent years. Judging by the 247Sports rankings, Tech has only added one in the 2021 class, QB Behren Morton. In addition, in the last five recruiting classes, the program has attracted only five players of such caliber. And to find the last time Tech signed more than one 4-star player in one recruiting class, you have to go back to the 2016 class when WRs Derrick Willies and TJ Vasher both signed with the Red Raiders. wells and co. have been very lucky on the recruitment path. After no players were committed for 2022 in June, Tech has now made six commitments, with five in June. Now July is off to a great start as the Red Raiders have brought in one of the top 250 players in the country. That’s the kind of summer we were hoping to see from the Red Raiders.

