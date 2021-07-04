Duchess Kate prepares Wimbledon staple for tennis day with Duke of Kent • The Crown Chronicles





After being canceled last year, Wimbledon is back for 2021 and tennis fans are cheering. Among those fans is The Duchess of Cambridge, who made her first visit to the tournament this year yesterday, on the fifth day of the championship. She spent time with the Duke of Kent watching a match on center court. The Duchess is not only a huge tennis fan, but also patroness of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The club leads the championships every year and was first founded in July 1868. Catherine became a patroness in 2016, taking over the role from The Queen; The Duke of Kent is chairman of the club. Embedding Getty Images Embedding Getty Images The sun was shining as a smartly dressed Catherine arrived at Wimbledon for day five of the two-week festivities. A crowd of masked tennis fans gathered to watch the arrival and the Duchess delighted a lady as she stopped to chat with her for a moment before heading to Court 14. The Royal sat in the back row at Court 14 with Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and former tennis player Tim Henman. Embedding Getty Images The trio were there to watch Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares play against Nicholas Monroe and Vasek Pospisil in a first-round men’s doubles. Murray and Soares won the match in straight sets, but Catherine didn’t stay the whole match. Instead, the Duchess stopped by the kitchens and donned an apron while helping Chef Adam Fargin prepare that famous Wimbledon staple: strawberries and cream. While testing her culinary skills at Wimbledon, Kate also learned how the kitchens at Wimbledon were used to prepare 200 hot meals each day for the local community during the lockdown. Embedding Getty Images Embedding Getty Images Then it was off to the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum for a tour of the exhibits, which told the long history of Wimbledon and the Club. The museum was opened in 1977 by the Duke of Kent and this year, for the first time, it will be open to all who have tickets for the championships free of charge. Catherine saw a portrait of British tennis star Andy Murray and went to a number of interactive exhibitions, as well as a special exhibition on the Centenary of Center Court. Inside the #Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum, opened by the Duke of Kent in 1977 pic.twitter.com/g2leYdqqiL — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 2, 2021 Embedding Getty Images Embedding Getty Images Speaking of which, Catherine ended the day on the famous Center Court. Seated at the front of the royal box, the Duchess was seen enjoying the great action. Kate was also spotted talking to ‘Body Coach’ Joe Wicks, who was behind it. Catherine wasn’t the only Royal present in the box, as she joined The Duke of Kent; the two engaged in deep conversation while watching the match. Embedding Getty Images No doubt Catherine and Prince Edward were delighted to be back in one of their favorite spots today, and we’ll be seeing more Royals again before the Championships end! Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thecrownchronicles.co.uk/royal-news/duchess-kate-prepares-wimbledon-staple-on-day-at-tennis-championship-with-duke-of-kent/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

