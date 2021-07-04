Manastersky leaves Curry head coach to join Union as new assistant coach | College Hockey





TJ Manastersky has been named an assistant men’s hockey coach at Union. I am grateful to (Union head coach) Rick Bennett for the opportunity to coach at Union College, Manastersky said in a statement. I am excited to participate in a legendary hockey program at an elite institution, and I am excited to work with Coach Bennett, Coach Ronan and the exemplary student athletes. Our program is pleased to announce TJ as the newest addition to the men’s hockey coaching staff, Bennett added. TJ’s passion and ability to connect with student athletes was evident in the hiring process. His nine years of experience as a head coach at Curry College and his numerous coaching awards during that time speak volumes about him as a person and coach. TJ is widely respected in the college hockey community and it will be an honor to work with him and John Ronan next season. Manastersky comes to Union after nine years as head hockey coach at Curry. During his time there, he led the Colonels to a record 113-82-19, berths in all four Commonwealth Coast Conference tournaments and seven post-season appearances in eight seasons in all. He was the youngest coach in the NCAA when he was hired for the 2012-13 season. He was named CCC Coach of the Year in 2018-19, as he led the Colonels to a 16-7-3 record, including a 13-2-1 run in the last 16 games of the regular season and a win over the season-opening Buffalo State tournament. TJ has done a great job here at Curry College, said Curry athletic director Vinnie Eruzione. His dedication and passion not only to the sport of ice hockey, but also to the immediate and future success of his student ice hockey athletes has been outstanding. His teams excelled not only on the ice, but just as importantly off the ice, in the community and in the classroom. I wish TJ nothing but success as he moves forward in his professional and personal life. Prior to his time at Curry, Manastersky spent three years as an assistant at Fredonia and two years at Canisius. Manastersky played collegiately with Oswego and graduated in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in English and a minor in athletic coaching. He also obtained a Master of Science in health and physical education from Canisius in 2009.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uscho.com/2021/07/03/manastersky-leaves-curry-head-coaching-position-joins-union-as-new-assistant-coach/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos