Sports, music, chess … Activities of lt Loches en Avoine Info Tours.fr news from Info Tours.fr





This summer, many cities in Tours are preparing for us some very beautiful moments… We can mention the patchwork of cultural activities of Les Inattendus in Tours (shows, workshops) or the street art shows of L’Eté des années Joué in Joué-lès – Tours. Further south of the department, this is what Loches et Avoine has to offer us. ————– loches : The city will launch its Loches Plages operation this Tuesday and until 16. All on the Esplanade des Bas Clos. Here’s the best of the program… Mardi 6/07, 4-6pm : beach tennis, 6-7:30pm : beach football 6-9 ans Mercredi 7/07, 10am-7pm : skwalbal / fit springbal Thursday 8 July at 10 pm: open air cinema with Asterix, the secret of the magic potion (2018) Vendredi 9/07, 10am-7pm : beach football Saturday 10/07, 10am-6pm: table tennis / tennis; 14.30 – 16.00: aikido Tuesday 13-07, 2 pm-6 pm: board games Thursday 15/07, 2 pm-6 pm: Comic drawing From 12 to 16 July the “Sportcaravan”, registrations on www.touraine.fr Monday 12/07, 1.30 pm to 5 pm: rugby, climbing, handball, judo, table tennis, gym, aviation, orienteering, street sports, billiards, caving Tuesday 07/13, 10am-5pm: rugby, volleyball, football, mountain bike, climbing, handball, judo, table tennis, gymnastics, aviation, street sports, billiards Thursday 15/07, 10am-5pm: hiking, volleyball, football, street sports, mountain biking, climbing, tennis, handball, judo, table tennis, aviation, rowing, orienteering Friday 07/16, 10am-5pm: hiking, volleyball, street sports, climbing, tennis, handball, judo, table tennis, aviation, rowing Oats: Saturday, July 10, Republican Day: This popular event features a fireworks display. It takes place at Lac Mousseau, from 11pm. Saturday July 17 and Sunday July 18 Pumparty Tour, sports weekend with family or friends. Challenges, freestyle jams, initiation and many activities are on the program, regardless of training, mountain biking, BMX, skateboard, scooter, balance bike, inline skates, all in a festive atmosphere. One will enjoy the presence of a DJ, food trucks and a refreshment bar. From 9.00 am at Pumptrack d’Avoine, Lac Mousseau playground Saturday, August 28 Summer stage: large free open-air concert with Pierre Perret. Refreshment bar and snacks on site. From 20:45 – Place François Vatel From 17 to 25 July International Chess Open. From 19 to 25 July Fun Festival: Organized in collaboration with the International Chess Open, the Fun Festival in July brings life to the city for a week. It is a free and festive event organized by the Community of Communes of Chinon, Vienne et Loire Saturday September 4 Forum des Associations 9.30 am to 1 pm at the Complexe tennistique d’Avoine Sunday 5 September Sunday in the countryside, 10am-6pm – Le Néman, rue du Val de l’Indre

