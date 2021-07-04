giants vs. Diamondbacks – Game Recap – July 3, 2021

PHOENIX — San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler chose to have Austin Slater squeeze for Alex Dickerson to start the fifth inning.

Slater ended with a grounder, but made up for it with a big bang at a crucial moment.

Slater hit a two-run homerun in the eighth inning, Mike Yastrzemski also had a two-run shot and the Giants rallied to beat the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Saturday-evening.

We depend on Slater and I thought that was a big enough at bat to get him into the game, Kapler said. It’s clear he had the biggest hit of the night for us.”

The Giants hit three home runs to end a season-long four-game losing streak in an 11-4 win on Friday and took the Diamondbacks down with the long ball again.

Arizona went up 5-4 on David Peraltas bloop single in the fifth inning, but Slater committed an error on some good pitches by Ryan Buchter (0-2) before hitting a 463 foot homer to center.

San Francisco has scored 214 of its 405 runs (52.8%) of its runs on home runs this season.

Dominic Leone (2-0) struckout two batters in the seventh inning and Jake McGee worked a perfect ninth for his 16th save in 18 chances, improving the Giants to a majors-best 52-30. San Francisco overcame a season-high three errors and Thairo Estrada was eliminated first in the eighth.

I don’t think we played our fresh baseball defensively or on bases, Kapler said. We were not at our best and will have to get better than that.

Nick Ahmed hit a two-run homerun to help Arizona recover from a four-run early deficit, but the bullpen had another disappointment. The last Diamondbacks have lost six of the seven.

We fell four runs behind, fought back and equalized, and took the lead, said Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. We just got a haircut. We just have to do better on the hill.

Diamondbacks-starter Jake Faria gave up a run in four innings against St. Louis on June 28 in his first big league-start since 2018. The righthander escaped a jam in the first inning against the Giants, but was unable to get out of trouble. third.

San Francisco wore red caps as part of Major League Baseball’s Fourth of July promotion, a notable change from the Giants’ usual black.

Yastrzemski hit his 12th homerun, a two-run shot, followed by the runscoring triple by Brandon Crawford and the RBI single by Donovan Solano.

He was fine, Lovullo said of Faria. “I think the line score wasn’t much worse than it was. He attacked the zone, had good spin on his secondary fields and competed.

Giants starter Sammy Long was unable to hold onto the lead.

Asdrubal Cabrera and Christian Walker each had runscoring singles in the third inning, and Ahmed made it 4 with a two-run homer just over the wall in the right in the fourth.

I was just trying to stay through the middle of the field and just got enough of it, Ahmed said.

DEFENSIVE GEMSTONES

Diamondbacks LF David Peralta made a spectacular catch and possibly saved a run in the sixth inning, ranging in to make a diving flyout on Yastrzemskis flare in shallow left-center.

Giants LF Jaylen Davis also made a diving catch in the eighth inning to deprive Ahmed of a hit with a runner on first base.

SHORT HOPS

The Giants defeated the Diamondbacks 117-65, having played against them 16-3 since the start of the 2020 season. … Faria doubled in the third inning for the first basehit. … Crawford passed JT Snow for ninth on the SF-era RBI (1958-present) list with 616.

TRAINERS ROOM

Giants: 3B Evan Longoria played catch before the game while working his way back from a left shoulder sprain. He could be back by the end of July. … RHP Logan Webb (right shoulder strain) will throw to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. … INF Tommy La Stella (left hamstring injury) could go on rehab assignment during All-Star break.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen was placed on the 10-day injured list after leaving Friday’s game in the third inning with a strained right hamstring. Arizona selected C Bryan Holaday’s contract of Triple-A Reno to take his place on the roster.

NEXT ONE

San Francisco RHP Anthony Scalafini (8-3, 2.91 ERA) takes on Arizona LHP Caleb Smith (2-4, 3.08) in the series final on Sunday.

