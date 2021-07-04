Karnataka State Cricket Association Announces Mandatory Vaccination for 18+ Players Before Season Starts

With sports activities nearing resumption, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has stated that all players over the age of 18 should have taken at least one dose of the vaccine if they wanted to participate in the tournaments. Due to the shortage of vaccines for the 18+ groups, the state government has decided to create special camps for the purpose of vaccinating cricketers.

It was also reported that cricketers under the age of 18 will have to undergo regular covid testing during the tournaments. KSCA recently released some guidelines following the number of daily cases of COVID-19 reduced. Amid these easing, KSCA has expressed a desire to resume cricket activities.

The tournament committee has discussed various aspects of the resumption of cricket in the state. Competition for the first three divisions is likely to start from the last week of July or the first week of August, T20 tournaments in August and under-19 interclub tournaments from the last week of August through the second week of September, KSCA Secretary Santosh Menon said and was quoted by Bangalore mirror.

Proof of residence required for players who register late

Menon also spoke about a number of things that the state board wants to do in this new season. He revealed that no team will see their points deducted if they draft less than 11 players in any given match. Replacement players have also been introduced this year, keeping in mind the possibility of players getting sick in the middle of a match.

It was also informed in the Bangalore Mirror report that the KSCA has been discussing the process for players wishing to change clubs. Any player who will register after the registration date must be given a NOC. The state administration has also announced the implementation of the residence rule and explained its importance.

Any player wishing to participate in any of the tournaments held by KSCA must be able to provide a necessary two-year residence in Karnataka before the start of the season. Proof of residence can be simple documents such as Aadhaar card, voter identity and driver’s license as informed by KSCA Secretary Menon.