Church Point tries to avoid stepping back after a special season – Crescent City Sports

Last year, the Church Point Battlin Bears were on the brink of a trip to the Class 3A State Title game but fell one score short of eventual state champion, Madison Prep.

Church Point will seek to build on that momentum for their program coming off their most successful year yet. The Bears finished the regular season with a 5-0 record, then won three more games in the postseason. Even in a shortened season that saw four of their games canceled, Church Point persevered and thrived amid the pandemic.

Departures of key players like last year starting quarterback and 1st team all-district linebacker Dylan Stelly as well as 1st team all-district running back Gavin Richard will challenge the Bears, who also lost District MVP and all-state nose guard Tony Gibson to graduate.

Head coach JC Arceneaux sees this year as a season of reconstruction. However, the roster does have top contributors returning on both sides of the ball.

A pair of 1st team runners, Tylon Citizen (510, 170) and Jalon Reese (56, 205) will be the focal points on the attack. Citizen, Church Point’s biggest rusher in 2020, can change a game with one touch. He’s a big game threat on offense, Arceneaux noted.

Citizen put in 667 yards and five touchdowns while Reese added 438 yards and three scores on the ground. Both will have plenty of opportunities in the Church Points Wing-T offensive schedule that relies heavily on the running game.

Leading offense in the trenches, the Bears have a trio of starters returning in senior Camden Maroon (65, 225) plus both tackles, senior Nick Richard (6-1, 212) and sophomore Gavin Benoit (511, 235) . For a run dependent attack, these will be players that Arceneaux will rely on to move the line of scrimmage on the field and open race tracks.

As for defense, Arceneaux has great confidence in a unit that returns a lot of experience.

The Bears have a pair of 1st team defensive linemen returning, seniors Javen Gibson (63, 215) and Jamorrison Gibson (62, 235). The two alone combined for 125 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, plus five sacks in just nine games last year. Church Point also welcomes All-District linebackers Jaiki Landry (510, 200) and Andy Briceno (510, 175).

In the secondary, both start protections – Armstead Mouton (60, 155) and Daylon Foreman (61, 165) provide versatility and reliability to the Church Point defenses. Mouton led the Bears in interceptions last year. Cornerback Jeremiah Roy also returns.

We did a great job against the pass last season, Arceneaux noted.

Church Point will start the season with five games, including three on the road against Port Barre, Kaplan and Rayne, followed by home games with Marksville and Eunice. In total, four of the six games that open in 2021 will be away from their home base. The Bears will be tested for district games, starting at home against the Iota Bulldogs, who narrowly defeated them 21-15 last season.

Church Point nest head to Northwest High in Opelousas. The Bears handled Raiders in last season’s matchup with a decisive win, 32-7.

Next comes a trio of district enemies that Church Point hasn’t seen since 2019.

The Ville Platte Bulldogs’ visit in week 8. Last year’s matchup was canceled due to complications with the pandemic.

The regular competition ends with the Mamou Demons, who played only three games last year due to the corona virus. Church Point was not one of Demons 2020’s opponents.

The final regular season opponent for the Church Point Bears is the Pine Prairie Panthers, who are coming off a season without a win.

(We) will have to find some consistency on offense and the defense will have to show they can stop the run if (we) try to make another trip to playoffs in a very tough 3A district, Arceneaux said Church Point to their best led season in school history.

Sometimes success can make a team complacent and satisfied. This doesn’t seem to be the way Church Point’s Battlin Bears work. A program reaching new heights has only left the coaches and players hungrier for more.

