Boy Tennis Player of the Year: George Cutone, Kennebunk

Of all the aspects that impressed Kennebunk boys’ tennis coach Paul Gaylord about freshman George Cutone’s footwork, shooting ability and resilience, the most striking had nothing to do with racket skills.

“Funny, but for me it was a great teammate,” said Gaylord. “Everyone loves George. He’s supportive, self-effacing, just a great teammate. He makes everyone feel better.”

With Cutone at the top of the ladder, a Kennebunk team thought Gaylord would rebuild with an all-new singles lineup, becoming Class A champions for the first time in the program’s history, setting a perfect 16-0 record.

Cutone (pronounced coo-toe-knee) also worked his way to the state title in singles, winning his first four games 6-0, 6-0 before pulling out a tight championship game against Foxcroft Academy senior Caleb Fockens, the fourth. seed of the tournament, by a score of 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.

For all that, Cutone is our pick as Varsity Maine Player of the Year for boys tennis.

“They were equally satisfying,” Cutone said of the individual and team titles. “Every year I set a goal for six months, and (the singles tournament) it was. So being able to do that, especially after being down in the first set, gave me a huge boost of confidence. ”

Fockens, who played his first two years of high school in southern Connecticut before moving to Maine, presented an interesting contrast. Standing at nearly 6 feet-2, Fockens had nearly 10 inches on Cutone, as well as a wider wingspan.

The 5-4, 120-pound freshman “moves incredibly well,” Fockens said. “It’s been a while since I’ve played against someone as athletic and aggressive on the pitch as he is.”

Gaylord said Cutone makes the most of his abilities through technique and timing. His footwork borders on ballet.

“He’s always in a good position to hit a ball,” Gaylord said. “He knows how to get the most out of his body. He throws his hips through, his shoulder. It’s amazing what shots he’ll make.”

Cutone attributes some of that agility to a background in gymnastics and continued participation in football. He made the Kennebunk varsity in soccer last fall, running regularly and doing footwork exercises with his younger siblings, Olivia and Alberto.

It was Alberto who first caught the tennis bug, and his older brother and sister soon followed. Their father, Steve, hung a rope from a tree branch in their backyard and attached a tennis ball.

“We had these junky old rackets and just hit the ball,” said George Cutone. “We’d see who can hit him the highest. That’s how it all started.”

It remains a family affair. Olivia won the women’s open division of the Betty Blakeman Memorial Tournament two years ago at the age of 12. She will be attending high school with George this fall, and Alberto will arrive a year later.

George, who turns 16 in August, recently advanced to the quarterfinals of a USTA Sectional tournament at Brandeis University near Boston. He ranks 20th in New England among boys 16 and under.

It doesn’t bother him that he often plays against physically superior opponents. In fact, he thrives on his underdog status. Picture Roger Federer against the 6-foot-10 John Isner, Cutone said, or if not Federer, then Argentina’s 5-foot-7 Diego Schwartzman, who defeated Rafael Nadal on clay at the Italian Open.

“It’s more the skill level and how you understand the game,” Cutone said. “It’s about movement and how smart you are on the pitch. If you can outsmart people and work harder, you can win no matter how tall you are.”