Hockey 1968 Mexico Olympics: Man-made mistakes cost us





It’s an ordinary weekday in Chennai, hot and humid with people rushing past to reach their offices as we head up the broad avenue of Thousand Lights to Muneer Sait’s residence. It took us a while to find the house as the locals were unaware of an Olympian who lived next door. Sait is 81, but could easily be mistaken for someone in his late 60s. He is fit, plays squash regularly and is aware of the ins and outs of the sporting world. The goalkeeper of the Indian hockey team that won bronze at the Mexico Games in 1968 gets emotional every time he holds the medal in his hands. It reminds him of the gold they could have won. What went wrong? Man-made mistakes cost us, he says sports star. READ | 1960 Hockey Olympics: Laying the Groundwork for Four Years Later It was exciting to take the medal, but it was disappointing that we had to settle for bronze. Unfortunately we had two captains [Gurbax Singh and Prithipal Singh] for the first time in history. The team split in two. We managed to take bronze when we lost to Australia in the semi-finals. Otherwise we could have beaten Australia and played against Pakistan, a game that could have gone either way, Sait says. In the past, the bronze medal received little appreciation because people at the Games were used to India’s gold medals. We landed in New Delhi, where only a few officials received us. Nobody bothered in Madras. There was hardly anything. People were also disappointed. But no one realized the problems we were facing. There was no media coverage of the arrival, he adds. Muneer Sait with his medal. – K. Pichumanic Now, after more than 50 years, the medal has grown in significance. The bronze medal has been in demand since India’s last hockey medal came in 1980. A year ago I was called by a sports club to be the main guest for an event. They asked me to get the medal. They were excited to see it. At that time people only wanted to see the gold medal (laughs). Even earlier, when I went to schools and colleges, I was asked to wear it, Sait says. The medal is stationed in Saits almirah in the living room amid his other trophies. When someone comes and wants to see it, they can. READ | 1956 Olympic Hockey: Winners Again for the Sixth Games Sait remembers the challenges of playing on natural grass. He believes that the Indians managed to deceive physically superior opponents because they were at the forefront of skill. Playing against the Germans, Australians, the Dutch and the English team was a different ball game. They were physically trained and we had no physiotherapists or masseurs. We only had one coach, Balkishan Singh, who would take us to the ground and say, Guys, practice. India’s best performance in the tournament was against Mexico when it defeated the debutants 8-0. Sait is remembered for saving 12 penalty corners against Spain, a close game India won 1-0.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/olympics/1968-mexico-olympics-hockey-india-wins-bronze-medal/article35130319.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos