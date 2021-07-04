Red Sox vs. Athletics – Game Recap – July 3, 2021

OAKLAND, California — Tony Kemp banged his hand on his head and let out a cry of frustration at all he’d done wrong until he delivered at the end.

Kemp hit a game-winning sacrifice fly to end a three-run 12th inning, and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Red Sox 7-6 on Saturday to improve Boston’s eight-game winning streak.

After a previous error, Kemp popped out on a bunt in the 10th which he called a miscommunication. He still felt what he described as self-doubt after the match, trying to come to terms with it.

Leading up to that moment, unfortunately, that was the worst game I’ve played in the major leagues until that sacrifice fly, Kemp said. You must have short term memory.

Sean Murphy and Seth Brown singled to start the bottom of the 12th inning for Jed Lowrie’s tying double off of Matt Andriese (2-3), who was unable to end a game that lasted 4 hours and 24 minutes.

It was the toughest game of the year, said A’s manager Bob Melvin, whose club had lost two in a row and five out of seven.

Oakland won despite falling behind 17 runners.

Marwin Gonzlez gave Boston the lead on a single with one out in the top of the 12th inning before a single by Kik Hernndez made it 6-4.

It was a crazy game, said Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Gonzlez came through against winner JB Wendelken (1-0) to score Rafael Devers, who started the inning at second base when the teams went extra innings for the second consecutive day.

Herndez had another big game, securing insurance in the 12th after driving the go-ahead run with a broken single and throwing out a runner at home plate from midfield in the 10th inning of Boston’s 3-2 win Friday-evening.

Herndez homered in the seventh Saturday, but the Bostons bullpen couldn’t hold a late 4-2 lead. He struckout and led off the 10th with Danny Santana who started the inning at second base before being caught stealing trying to advance to third base.

The Red Sox turned a great double play in the 10th when Elvis Andrus lined out to leftfielder JD Martinez, who shot at home to catcher Christian Vzquez and prevented Murphy from scoring the winning run.

Boston had the longest active winning streak in the AL. The Red Sox dropped to 5-3 in extra innings, 4-1 on the road.

Brown’s RBI double in the eighth off of Yacksel Ros made it a one-run game before Andrus singled out later in the inning with a home hit.

Garrett Richards came to rest quickly after hitting Andrus with a pitch on the peak of his batting helmet in the first inning. The righthander gave up two runs and five hits in five innings, but his scoreless streak reached eight starts since he defeated the Blue Jays on May 19.

Brown hit an RBI triple in the second before the Red Sox took advantage of a pair of errors by A to tie the game in the fourth, a fielding error by Kemp on second base and then a wild throw by catcher Murphy on a pick- off attempt which enabled Xander Bogaerts to score the tying run. Hunter Renfroe followed with a sacrifice fly.

Martinez added an RBI single in the fifth that became an important insurance run when Frank Schwindel scored a double for the A’s the next inning. He came in after Mitch Moreland left the field after the first inning. He left for a non-baseball-related reason, according to Melvin, who said Moreland would not play in Sunday’s series finale.

Cole Irvin gave up four runs, earned two and five hits in seven innings with five strikeouts and two walks. The lefthander, who previously faced Philadelphia as a reliever against the Red Sox in 2019, was unbeaten in June when he registered three wins on five starts.

Oakland’s 15 goals were the most in five games from the homestand, after only 21 in the previous four games.

WEST FOCUSED

The Red Sox are 9-14 against AL West and 43-18 when facing all other opponents.

Boston defeated its opponents 55-23 on its winning streak.

TRAINERS ROOM

Red Sox: INF Christian Arroyo (bruised right knee) played for Triple-A Worcester and Cora said if everything went smoothly, Arroyo would fly to Anaheim on Sunday and join the club on Monday to start a series with the Angels . … Kevin Plawecki, on the injured list with a strained left hamstring, continues his rehabilitation work with baseball activities and running, Cora said. We’re getting well, Cora said. This is important.

Athletics: RF Stephen Piscotty was set to start two rehab games on Saturday with Class A Stockton playing right and batting second, then be activated early in the week after being sidelined by a sprained left wrist. …OR Mark Canha (left hip strain) was with the team on Saturday and if he makes good progress this weekend he could start hitting soon.

ROSTER MOVES

De Ash selected LHP Sam Moll from Triple-A Las Vegas and optional RHP Domingo Acevedo to Las Vegas. Oakland made way on the 40-man roster for Moll by appointing RHP Jordan Weems for assignment.

NEXT ONE

RHP James Kaprielian (4-2, 3.06 ERA), who has conceded two or fewer runs in six of his nine starts, will pitch for Oakland on Sunday afternoon against RHP Nick Pivetta (6-3, 4.43) looking for his first win in seven games. He has gone 0-3 since beating Atlanta on May 26.

——