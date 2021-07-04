Sussex Cricket League round-up: Haywards Heath stuns Three Bridges, Horsham tops Division 2





Spinners Jonny Phelps (4-39) and Ollie Bailey (3-18) were the stars with the ball before Shelton Forbes (54 not out) and Callum Smith (45 not out) saw them at home. Brighton and Hove (132-9) had a thrilling 4-run victory over reigning champions Roffey (128 all out). Luke Bartier hit 68 not out and George Fleming took 5-40 in Brighton’s innings. In response, Sam Henderson hit 52 but Simon Hetherton took 5-81, including Matt Davies wicket in the final to win the game. East Grinstead (107-1) rode to a nine wicket victory over Middleton (105 all out) after an excellent bowling show. Lewis Hatchett was back in the wickets at 4-32 while Tom Hinley took 3-10. Tom Haynes hit 51 in response. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0319%"/> Apoorv Wankhede hit 100 for Lindfield against Roffey 2nd XI Eastbourne (145-5) took two wins at the trot with a five-wicket win over East Sussex rival Hastings Priory (142-6). In a low scoring game Scott Lenham saw Eastbourne come home with 52 not out of 45 balls. Preston Nomads (229-7) remain on top after a 77-point win over Cuckfield (152 all-out). Dan Phillips (52) and Kashif Ibrahim (55 not out) led the way with the bat for Nomads before Owen Kernan stole the show 7-31. In Division 2, Horsham (181-4) went clear at the top after a six-wicket win over Burgess Hill (180-6). James Chadburn (50) and Nathan Cooper (54) topped the score for Hill. Tom Johnson hit 53 in the successful chase. St Jamess Montefiore (107-2) drove to an eight wicket victory over Bognor (106 all out). Sussex Cricket League veteran Michael Murray took 5-19 for St Jamess before in-form Toby Pullan struck out 72. Heavy rain meant that Roffey 2nd XI (152-7) and Lindfield (169-5) played a T20 match, and it was the latter to win by 17 runs thanks to a brilliant 100 from 59 balls from overseas star Apoorv Wankhede. Sachin Naik hit 58 for Roffey. Preston Nomads 2nd XI (109/8) hung for a draw against Chichester Priory Park (232/6). Tarryck Gabriel (100) and Tim Wergen (59) impressed with the bat for Chi before Ajit Sambhi (5-35) shone with the ball. Billingshurst v Mayfield was cancelled. Other notable achievements: Division 3 West: Graham Merritt-Blann took 5-40 for Broadwater. Jack Perman 5-14 for Worthing. Division 3 East: Jack Groves 5-21 for Ifield. Ruben Collingwood 6-25 for Rye. Division 4 West: Sam Candfield 6-24 for Cuckfield 2nd XI. Division 4 Central: George Read 129 and Dominic Heater 5-51 for Buxted Park. Division 5 Central: Ben Chapman 102 for Fletching. Division 5 East: Toby Tapp 127 for Bells Yew Green. Division 6 West: Alnwick and West Chiltington alike. Division 7 West: Himani and Crawley Eagles 3rd XI equal. Division 7 Central: Robert Deane 6-21 for Scaynes Hill. Paul Grennan 6-17 for Southwick. Division 8 Central: Ian Jones 5-59 for Preston Nomads 4th XI. Division 9 Central: Paul Fraser 5-26 for Ardingly. Ben Ellis 5-11 for Scaynes Hill 2nd XI. Division 10 West: Sean Gilbert 5-24 for Chippingdale 3rd XI. Matt Hennings 5-15 for West Chiltington and Thakeham 3rd XI. Division 11 West (North): David Brown 5-7 for Rudgwick. Division 10 East: Tom Adams 100 for Westfield Division 11 West (South): Cameron King 6-26 for Middleton 3rd XI. Division 11 Central (South): Paul Hudson 5-10 for Southwock 2nd XI. Division 11 Central (North): Chris Curran 5-6 for Haywards Heath 3rd XI. Andrew Digby 6-21 for Dormansland 2nd XI. Division 11 East (North): Paul Coppard 5-29 for Barcombe 2nd XI. Division 11 East (South): Simon Palmer 5-23 for Pevensey 2nd XI Division 12 Central (South): George Biggs 6-20 for Portslade 4th XI. Division 12 East (South): Ryan Boakes 106 for Westfield 2nd XI.

