Oklahoma football would have done even better in 12-team Playoff

The College Football Playoff format has been around for seven years and has been one of the top four teams in four of those seasons for eight years.

The Sooners are also the only FBS team to make the playoffs that many times and not record a win. If you count those four losses and the three times in the Bowl Championship Series era after their 2000 National Championship season that they played in the National Championship game, the Sooners are a disappointing 0-7 in championship-level competition.

Now there’s a gigantic wave picking up steam and roaring toward the shore that seems almost certain to reformat once again to determine a national champion in major college football (aka the Football Bowl Subdivision).

Oklahoma was one of the frequent — some would say, too frequent — beneficiaries of the four-team playoff format. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Sooners would have made it to a 12-team playoff every year, all but one, if it had been in place in 2014.

That first year (2014) would have been the only year the Sooners would have been left out, and that was never really an issue as OU finished outside the final CFP rankings in that first season. To refresh everyone’s memory, 2014 was the year the Big 12 celebrated co-champions in TCU and Baylor, both finishing with 8-1 conference records. And Kansas State was there too with a 7-2 league record and 9-3 overall.

Because the Big 12 chose to recognize co-champions rather than designate one champion, both Baylor and TCU dropped to Nos. 5 and 6 in the final CFP rankings and were excluded from the playoff. The Big 12 then changed its policy to recognize one true conference champion, and the Sooners have been the conference champions every season since 2015.

Baylor, TCU and Kansas State, which would have been 11th in a 12-team playoff, would all have competed if 12 teams had competed for the national championship in 2014. Baylor and TCU would have likely made it past the first round (vs. Boise State and K-State, respectively), but their run would likely have come to an end against higher-ranked teams in the quarterfinals.

2015

in 2015, Baker Mayfield and the Sooners earned the No. 4 seed in the playoff, but lost to No. 1 Clemson in the semifinals. In a 12-team format, OU would have had a first-round bye and waited for the No. 12 Houston and No. 5 Iowa winner. The Sooners would also likely have been favored in the quarterfinals before facing Clemson in the semifinals. But OU would probably have gone beyond the opening game, something the Sooners failed to manage in the CFP era.

2016

The Sooners failed to make the playoff in 2016, but defeated No. 17 Auburn in the Sugar Bowl. At No. 7 in the latest CFP rankings, OU would have played in a 12-team playoff and would have matched No. 10 Colorado in a first-round home game. A win over the Buffalos would have secured the Sooners a spot in the quarterfinals against No. 2 Clemson for the second year in a row.

2017

Oklahoma’s double overtime loss to No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl as part of the 2017 season was the Sooners’ best shot yet to get past the first game and into the national championship. However, in a 12-team playoff, OU would have avoided having to face Georgia in the opening game and instead played the No. 10 Miami winner at No. 7 Auburn. Then OU would probably have taken on Georgia in the semi-finals, just as it happened in reality, but perhaps with a different result.

2018

The 2018 season was Kyler Murray’s year to win the Heisman Trophy (one year later) Baker Mayfield), but as the No. 4 seed in that season’s College Playoff, the Sooners were matched against No. 1 seed Alabama and Heisman runner-up Tua Tagovalia. The Crimson Tide raced to a 28-0 lead before the Sooners knew what hit them. OU eventually lost 45-34.

Under the proposed rules for a 12-team division, Oklahoma’s playoff seed would have been number 3 instead of number 4 due to the stipulation that the top four seeds would be awarded to the four highest-ranked conference champions. Notre Dame, the official number 3 seed of that season, would have dropped to number 5 under that ruling.

As the No. 3 seed, the Sooners would be the winner of No.11 LSU and No. 6 Georgia have played. That would have given Murray and OU the welcome chance to avenge the playoff loss against Georgia a year earlier. Bama would still have been the likely opponent of the Sooners if they made it out of the quarter-finals, but a chance to undo the disappointing outcome of the previous year would have been so sweet.

2019

As No. 4 in the 2019 playoff, the Sooners were unlucky enough to draw No. 1 LSU in the national semifinals. Some of us still feel the pain of that gigantic mismatch.

As the No. 4 seed in a 12-team playoff, Oklahoma could have waited the first round for the No. 12 Memphis No. 5 winner Georgia. Who knows, a few years earlier the Sooners might have had the chance to avenge the Bulldogs’ heartbreaking loss, making the loss for eventual LSU National Champion a little more bearable.

2020

As the No. 7 team in last season’s final CFP rankings, Oklahoma did not make the playoff as currently structured. But as the fourth highest-ranked conference champion, the Sooners would have earned a No. 4 seed and a first round under the proposed rules for a 12-team playoff format.

As a No. 4 seed, OU would be tied to the winner of the first round match between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 12 Coastal Carolina. If you survive that, the Sooners would have to face No. 1 Alabama or Cincinnati/Georgia first.

What the 2021 season will bring for Oklahoma remains to be seen, but the Sooners are once again projected as a leading contender for one of the four coveted playoff spots.

The four-team College Football Playoff structure will remain in effect for at least two more seasons. If, as expected, a new 12-team format is approved later this year, the expanded structure will come into effect in the 2023 season at the earliest.