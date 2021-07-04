Boys Tennis: 2021 Varsity Maine All-State Team





Ben Adey, Wayneflete senior: A semifinalist as the third seed in the singles state tournament, Adey also went 9-2 to lead the Flyers to a 13th consecutive Class C state championship. In addition, this spring, he played lacrosse and helped Waynflete win another state title, the ninth of his high school career in four different sports. He plans to attend Bates College. Leif Boddie, Greely junior: A quarterfinalist as a freshman, Boddie drew the top seed in the state tournament and advanced to the semifinals with a three-set win over Gabriel Naftoly. In team competition, Boddie was undefeated and helped the Rangers reach the final of Class B South. George Cutone, freshman Kennebunk: Cutone shot through his first season of the high school league without a loss. Second seeded, he won the state tournament with a 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 victory over Caleb Fockens and then led the Rams to a 16-0 record and the Class A title, their first. Caleb Fockens, senior Foxcroft Academy: Seeded fourth in singles, Fockens defeated top seed Leif Boddie in the semi-finals and extended champion George Cutone to three sets in the final. Fockens was 12-0 in team competition and plans to move to Penn State Harrisburg in the fall. Charlie Haberstock, Waterville Jr.: As sixth seed, Haberstock advanced to the singles quarter-finals before falling 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 to Ben Adey. In team competition, Haberstock led the Purple Panthers (15-1) to the Class B state finals, their first appearance since their Class A crown in 1998. Brendan Mailloux, Portland Senior Senior: In seventh seed, Mailloux reached the quarter-finals in singles before falling to eventual champion George Cutone. In team play, Mailloux led the Bulldogs to a 12-2 record and Class A South Semifinal. He plans to go to American university. Gabriel Naftoly, Berwick Academy junior: Naftoly was seeded eighth in the singles tournament, beating No. 9 Ezra LeMole of Camden Hills in three sets before falling 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 to Leif Boddie in the quarterfinals. In team play, Naftoly went 9-2 (both losses to singles champion George Cutone) ahead of Berwick. Dawson Turcotte, Senior Skowhegan: As fifth seed in singles, Turcotte rallied past number 12 Sean Flynn of John Bapst 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 before falling to number 4 Caleb Fockens in the quarters. In team play, Turcotte was 12-1 as Skowhegan reached the quarter-finals of A North. He plans to attend the University of New England. COACH OF THE YEAR Paul Gaylord, Kennebunk: After parting ways with five players who missed their final season due to the pandemic, Gaylord thought his 31st spring of coaching would bring a rebuilding season, especially with an all-new singles lineup. Instead, the Rams went 16-0 to earn the Class A title, the first in the program’s history. Freshmen George Cutone and junior Will Smith in singles and seniors Owen Chestnut and Cooper Durcan in doubles never lost a match. This iframe contains the logic needed to process Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

