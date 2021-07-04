Connect with us

Sports

Here’s How NCAA Athletes Are Embracing the New World of the ‘NIL’ Deal

Published

14 seconds ago

on

By

 


Suddenly college athletes are allowed to take advantage of their name, image and likeness (or NIL), unleashing a barrage of endorsement deal announcements.

Potential 460,000 NCAA student athletes can now sign sponsorship deals. And the profit making has already begun as college athletes take to social media to announce the different types of deals they’ve signed.

University of Miami Quarterback D’Eriq King Announced on Twitter On Thursday, he signed an endorsement deal with College Hunks Hauling Junk, along with teammate Bubba Bolden.

King also partnered with Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton as co-founders of the NIL platform Dreamfield, which focuses on booking live events for student athletes. Those are two of the four deals King has signed since Thursday.

Some deals were for local advertisers. University of Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon linked to Boomin Iowa Fireworks for a meet-and-greet session at the fireworks business in Windsor Heights, Iowa.
Bohannon tweeted later that “I also held a baby at the apparition today. I was really nervous.”
Bohannon, who holds the school’s record for three-point scoring and games played, also launched lanceerde a clothing shop.
Fresno State college basketball twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who are over 3.3 million followers on Tik Tok, announced endorsement agreements with boost mobile and six star food.
Lexi Sun, an All-American volleyball player at the University of Nebraska, announced her own clothing line on Thursday an Instagram post. Sweatshirt “The Sunny Crew” is the first piece on display from the Lexi Sun x REN Athletic Line.
Brothers Trey and Bryce McGowens, who play basketball for the University of Nebraska, launched a podcast, “Out of Court,” which is sponsored by a tavern and bar in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Starting Thursday, college athletes will be able to take advantage of endorsements, social media and other sources of income
Auburn University quarterback Bo Nix announced a deal with a very Southern twist: he signed a deal with Milo’s, a company that makes sweet tea.
But not to upset the other half of Alabama, the company also signed University of Alabama defends Malachi Moore to back its sugary tea.
The rush of approvals comes on the heels of an NCAA Division I Council decision to allow college athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness without violating NCAA rules — until federal law or new NCAA rules are passed.
In states that have passed NIL-related laws — Alabama, Florida and Georgia, among others — athletes could participate in NIL activities that are “compliant with the laws of the state where the school is located,” according to the NCAA. in a press release.

For states without NIL laws, athletes can freely participate in NIL activities, earn money by signing autographs or endorsement agreements, but schools and conferences in those states “may choose to adopt their own policies.”

The measures come after the Supreme Court unanimously ruled last week that student-athletes could receive education-related payments. The case could reshape college sport by channeling more money from a multi-billion dollar industry to the athletes.

College sports bring in billions of dollars through ticket sales, television contracts and merchandise, and supporters of the students say the players are being exploited and excluded from the opportunity to monetize their talents.

For example, in 2016, the NCAA negotiated an eight-year extension of its broadcast rights to March Madness, worth $1.1 billion a year.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/04/us/ncaa-athletes-nil-deals/index.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: