Mithali Raj becomes top scorer in international women’s cricketc
The continued success of Mithali Raj at the highest level of international women’s cricket shows that despite the modern tendency to place youth importance in all sports, it should not be forgotten that there are still some experienced older players who can bear their weight and Deliver the goods.
Mithali Raj is now the highest scorer in women’s cricket across all formats and by making up for the 10,273 total runs of former England skipper Charlotte Edwards, the Hyderabad batter has redefined the boundaries of age and fitness. Mithali achieved her record-breaking performance in the third and final ODI against host nation England.
Former international cricketer Mohammad Kaif spoke out in support of Mithali almost as soon as she set the new record. Kaif tweeted: “Mithali Raj shows that in our excitement for young talent we should not lose patience with our veteran stars. Encourage the youth, but don’t write off seniors. One of the oldest lessons in cricket.”
But records are nothing new to Mithali. She has more records in her bag than many players can dream of. Only a highly motivated player with a tremendous amount of self-discipline can find the determination to perform at peak performance day after day, ignoring the passing of years and the resulting toll on fitness.
But in the beginning, Mithali didn’t seem like the kind of person who could climb to the top rung of the international sport. She was very talented as a child, but her determination and discipline may have been inspired by her father, who was in the Air Force. Now she doesn’t have to push anymore. She has acquired the steel in her willpower to put herself through the hard work necessary to stay on top.
As a child, she hastily finished her homework after school and quickly picked up a bat to play a few balls against the nets. But one of her coaches, P Jyothiprasad, a former Ranji trophy cricketer and one of Hyderabad’s best all-rounders of his era, was impressed by her fluid stroke play. Her movements were quick and sure and she had that ability to read the ball almost as soon as it left the bowler’s hands.
On her international debut with Milton Keynes, she scored a staggering undefeated 114 and the world realized a new star had arrived. From that day on, her motivation and discipline seemed to grow. And along with it grew her hunger for runs and success. She was no longer the little girl who liked to sleep late into the morning and rush through the workday in a careless way. Instead, she became a calm and quiet athlete who focused on her task.
The transformation took place gradually but steadily. And as she changed, the records started flowing in her direction. Her superbly compiled 214 in a test match at Taunton became what was then the highest score in women’s cricket. It happened on August 17, 2002 when 19-year-old Mithali, who had played just three Tests in her burgeoning career, steadily and surely amassed runs until she passed the then-record 209 held by Australia’s Karen Rolton.
Many years later, in an interview with cricket countryMithali said:
“As a player I was still very raw in terms of experience, so at that time scoring 50 or 60 was a big thing, and I always thought that when I go to bat I would have to score half a century. But that Test was something very different, there are so many things in the team you know, the composition of the team required me to stay there no matter what the total is so it was more to stay there than to score points.
Perhaps at this stage, when she broke the world record, Mithali realized that a whole new world lay ahead of her and was ready to be conquered if she showed the will and the spirit to do it. It was then that Mithali developed that intense desire to reach the top. She captained the Indian team and led the country to Asian Cup victories, breaking more personal bests in the process.
So now Mithali has conquered the world. She is at the top and, like Alexander of Macedonia, has no more worlds to conquer. Does she stay motivated? What else can she achieve? That is a crucial question that can only be answered by Mithali himself. But like all great athletes, it seems very likely that Mithali will not be content to rest on her laurels. As long as she has the fitness and coordination, it’s likely she will continue hammering runs and holding the Indian tricolor high around the world.
Abhijit Sen Gupta is an accomplished journalist who writes about sports and various other topics.
