Girl Tennis Player of the Year: Sofia Mavor, Yarmouth
People occasionally ask Sofia Mavor when she started playing tennis, but they might as well ask the 15-year-old when she started walking.
“I honestly can’t remember starting it, but I know it was from childhood,” she said, “probably around 3.”
Mavor grew up in a tennis world. Her parents played in college. Her two older sisters were playing. Her grandfather taught them.
Oh, she dabbled in other sports. She gave football a spin. She still enjoys skiing, both downhill and cross country. But tennis is her world.
In her freshman year of high school this spring, Mavor swept through the regular season, playoffs, and singles state tournament without dropping a set. In singles, she didn’t even lose a match until her fourth game (a 6-0, 6-3 semifinal victory over Lincoln Academy’s No. 4 Caitlin Cass), then triumphed in a heady championship game against fellow left-hander and training partner Morgan Warner, a Waynflete senior, with a score of 6-4, 6-0.
To do this, Mavor is our Varsity Maine Player of the Year for girls tennis.
“Tthere weren’t many surprises for me,” said Yarmouth coach Bill Shardlow, “because I knew who she was as a person and as a player.”
Mavor became the third member of her immediate family to win a high school singles title in Maine, along with sister Lana (2017) and father Brian (1982). Lana recently completed her sophomore year at North Carolina State and is transferring to Southern Methodist University in Texas.
Currently, Sofia ranks 13th among girls aged 16 and under in the USTA New England region, and nationally, Sofia ranks 215th in that age group. Not all high-ranking Maine juniors choose to play tennis in high school, but the freshman embraced the opportunity.
“I was very excited to be able to do everything I practiced, and especially to be on a team,” said Mavor. “Tennis is such an individual sport and that has been it for me. So getting to know the other girls and players and getting that bond that my match is a point and counts for our team, that was a bit of a change from what I’m used to. It was fun.”
The Clippers went from a 4-8 team that missed the playoffs in 2019 to with Mavor an 11-4 squad that reached the Class B South finals before falling 3-2 to Cape Elizabeth.
“She was a sweetheart to the girls on the team,” Shardlow said. “She never skipped. She never tried to force her talent on anyone. She was just a great, great teammate. A lot of girls who play tennis in high school are both recreational and competitive, and she understands that.”
Of course, when it came time to compete, Mavor was able to block out all distractions and concentrate fully on the task ahead. Warner, who will play Division I tennis in Providence in the fall, knows that better than anyone.
“There is definitely a difference between on-track and off-track,” said Warner, who has trained with Mavor for the past three years and will play doubles with her in an upcoming tournament. “On the track she is very focused and very calm. She doesn’t show a lot of negative emotions on court and that has a big impact on her tennis.”
For her part, Mavor said her success in singles tournament and high school tennis in general surprised her a bit.
“I was ambitious and hoped I could do my best,” she said. “I’m glad it worked.”
