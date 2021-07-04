Buium Among the Top USHL Prospects Qualifying for 2021 NHL Draft

The 2021 NHL Draft will be held July 23-24. NHL.com counts down to the draft with in-depth profiles of top prospects and other features. Today’s preview of the United States Hockey League’s most eligible candidates. NHL.com’s full draft coverage can be found here nhl.com/draft.

Sioux City’s Shai Buium is an expected first round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft after making a decent run as a rookie in the United States Hockey League this season.

Buium (6-foot-3, 209 pounds), No. 20 in NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American skaters, is the Hockey League’s top-rated defender in the United States. He was third among USHL rookie defenders with 26 points (four goals, 22 assists) and first with 12 power-play assists in 50 games.

“Big kids who can skate always have a chance and that’s him,” said Greg Rajanen of NHL Central Scouting. “He has a tall, lean body, so he has room to grow in. I loved his playing at Shattuck St. Mary’s Prep. He has good puck movement, skating skills and was able to get the puck out when hitting skate it or pass it…that’s a high quality for a defender today.”

Buium, who will attend the University of Denver in 2022-23, scored 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 17 games for Shattuck St. Mary’s prep school in Minnesota before the season was halted over coronavirus concerns. He then went to Sioux City and stayed there for the rest of the season.

Buium’s parents are from Ashdod and Tel Aviv in Israel, but Shai grew up in San Diego and later moved to Los Angeles to play for the Los Angeles Junior Kings in 2016-17. He is one of 54 players with USHL ties on Central Scouting’s final list of North American skaters.

To break it down, here are five questions with Rajanen:

Top projected forwards Matthew Coronato (No. 9) and Mackie Samoskevich (No. 26) each play for Clark Cup champion Chicago. What makes them special?

“Coronato’s speed, strength, ability to play and the fact that he’s playing a 200-foot game… he’s the kind of guy you want there if you need a goal late or if you’re protecting a lead. He plays power play, penalty kill, takes extra services and has high-end passion, compete.

“Samoskevich is one of those fast, elusive players. It’s hard to get a piece from him. What makes him even harder to defend is that he likes the game so much. He plays at high speed. . getting the highest level of hockey, that’s what you have to do, and he did it.”

What can you tell us about Sioux Falls center Cole Sillinger (No. 10), the son of former NHL striker Mike Sillinger, and Chicago right-wing Josh Doan (No. 87), the son of former NHL striker Shane Doan?

“Sillinger is strong on his skates, very quick in tight spots and can control his skates so well. He can skate so well, he’s a smart player and a high-end choice for me.

“This is the second time through (the draft) for Josh Doan. He gained strength, confidence, made plays and played hard both ways. He was a top six forward and top power play man for the Steel and had a great year point by point (70 points; 31 goals, 39 assists).”

There are seven Chicago players in Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American skaters, the most of all USHL teams. Isn’t a player other than Coronato, Samoskevich and Doan not getting the attention he deserves?

“Defender Jack Bar (No.41) is playing a solid game with a good first pass. Defender Ryan Ufko (No.43) scores points. He’s not really flashy, so you think you might want to see a few more, ‘wow’ plays his, but at the end of the game, if you look back, he has a goal and four assists.Right Jackson Blake (No.52) didn’t have a good playoff as far as points with Chicago, but he led “Eden Prairie (Minnesota) High School to the Championship. He is very fast and elusive, has good leverage in contact areas and he played in Chicago before high school and then after high school with Chicago.”

What can you say about Fargo center Tristan Broz (5-11, 178), No. 28 in the final standings?

“He played at Blake High School in Minnesota (in 2018-19) and went to the USHL as a junior in high school. He has good speed with the puck and a second gear that you love. He has nice hands and this small stutter step in the rush which is hard to control. Tristan just needs to get that power, that way he can play a little better in the contact areas. But in open ice and the skill areas he’s really high end.”

Do you feel that since this has been such an unusual scouting season because of the coronovirus, we could see a record number of players selected from the USHL since the league was able to play a full season and crown a champion?

“I think it’s possible that this could happen. Teams have more ratings. Players are happy to be there and compete and play for their fans and teammates, and it’s possible that more players will be taken out of the league. The players have a passion for the competition.” game and wanted to play. It was frustrating for them to be somewhat held back, but again, it was a serious situation with COVID-19. There were different protocols in different states in the US, but it was a good year for the USHL.”

