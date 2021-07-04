Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen is back on injured list

Righthander Zac Gallen was placed on the 10-day injured list for the third time this season, this time with a right hamstring injury, the final blow to a Diamondbacks pitching staff that seems unable to catch its breath.

Gallen sustained the injury on Friday-evening during an at bat in the third inning by San Francisco Giants Wilmer Flores, who was clearly uneasy after delivering a pitch. He said he felt something on the pitch before but hoped it was nothing serious.

It turns out it may not be — an MRI on Saturday revealed a grade 1 (i.e., mild) strain — but it was still severe enough to require a stint on the injured list.

Gallen said he partially fell to the ground in front of the mound because he thought he had to duck out of the way on a throw from catcher Stephen Vogt. He stayed there, an expression of bewilderment on his face as he thought about the circumstances, he said.

It was more frustration than anything, Gallen said. I was out for a while (with an elbow strain), started to feel like I was getting into a groove and back to tighten things up and this pops up. It is what it is, I guess.

Gallens’ latest injury comes as two of his rotational mates work their way back to health. Righthander Taylor Widener was due to make a rehab start for High-A Hillsboro on Saturday night; lefthander Madison Bumgarner will pitch in the Arizona Complex League on Monday.

However, the Diamondbacks will have to scramble again to fill an open rotation spot when Gallens returns next week.

Gallen is the Diamondbacks top starter, although he only has a 4.17 through nine starts ERA this season. He was voted against in the National League Cy Young vote last season but has missed time this year with a forearm fracture and a UCL sprain.

Calhoun Update

Rightfielder Kole Calhoun said he experienced shock from his surgically repaired left hamstring during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, but he sounded somewhat reassured to know an MRI was in order.

Calhoun felt discomfort in his leg as he tried to duck from the field. He said the fact that he had missed so much time this season due to injuries has made him extra cautious.

I don’t see this as a huge setback, frankly, he said. It’s just being careful and making sure that when I go out again, it goes back out and play.

He had strived to return during this homestand, but no longer knows what a realistic return date could be. He called Monday a big day as he will be testing his hamstring on the bases. He expects to get at bats in a live batting practice environment at Salt River Fields.

We would just go from there, Calhoun said. It will be day to day. That’s the honest answer. I’m sure you hear that from a lot of athletes, but I don’t really have anything definitive.

Extra work

For the first time since spring practice, the Diamondbacks infielders and outfielders went into pop-up practice together before Saturday-evening’s game. The reason for that, said manager Torey Lovullo, spoke for itself.

The Diamondbacks had another routine popup drop between defenders on Friday night, an event that has happened so often in the past two months that they are hard to count. In any case, it is the second time that it happened on a ball that fell in front of outfielders and behind infielders.

Shameful, Lovullo said after Friday night’s game. We have to get better.

Short hop

Gallen was replaced on the roster by catcher Bryan Holaday, who had chosen his contract from Triple-A Reno, meaning the Diamondbacks had three catchers on the roster. Lovullo said luxury will give him the chance to play Daulton Varsho in the outfield more often, allowing him to rack up more regular at bats.

