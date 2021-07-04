Captain, vice-captain, likely playing elves for Hampshire vs Surrey





HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, County Championship: Captain, Vice Captain, Likely playing XIs for Hampshire vs Surrey, 3:30pm IST, 4th July. Hampshire will face Surrey on Sunday in the 75th game of the England County Championship at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Hampshire is currently third in Group 2, while Surrey is currently fourth in the same group. English County Championship Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction, HAM vs SUR Fantasy Cricket Prediction County game, HAM vs SUR Probable XIs English County Championship, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hampshire vs Surrey, Fantasy Playing Tips – English Province Championship TOSS: The England County Championship toss between Hampshire vs Surrey will take place at 3:00 PM IST – June 30. Time: 15:30 IS. Event location: Rose Bowl, Southampton. HAM vs SUR My Dream11 Team Lewis McManus, Hashim Amla, James Vince, Mark Stoneman, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Ian Holland, Mason Crane, Kyle Abbott, Kyle Jamieson, Jordan Clark Captain: Rory Burns. Vice Captain: Kyle Jamieson HAM vs SUR Likely to play 11s Hampshire Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Tom Alsop, Nick Gubbins, James Vince, Lewis McManus, Colin de Grandhomme, Keith Baker, Kyle Abbott, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane. Surrey Rory Burns, Mark Stoneman, Hashim Amla, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Kyle Jamieson, Rikki Clarke, Amar Virdi. HAM vs SUR Squads Hampshire James Vince, Lewis McManus, Kyle Abbott, Felix Organ, Tom Alsop, Joe Weatherley, Keith Barker, Brad Wheal, Nick Gubbins, Colin de Grandhomme, Ian Holland, Mason Crane. Surrey Rory Burns, Mark Stoneman, Hashim Amla, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Kyle Jamieson, Rikki Clarke, Amar Virdi, Clarke, Geddes, Moriarty, Patel. Check out Dream11 Prediction/ HAM Dream11 Team/ SUR Dream11 Team/ Hampshire Dream11 Team Prediction/ Surrey Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – English County Championship/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.

