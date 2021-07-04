Penn State football signer Lonnie White Jr. Faces MLB Draft Decision After Breathtaking Prep Career

STATE COLLEGE Lonnie White Jr. stepped into the batter’s box in March to start his final Malvern Prep baseball season with new expectations and a changed future. In the previous year, Blanken’s profile shot up. Rather than being just one of Pennsylvania’s top athletes and a Clemson baseball commit, he was now a Penn State football and baseball commitee. Analysts predicted him as a first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Friars baseball coach Fred Hilliard recalls that 15 or 16 professional scouts lined the field at West Chester Henderson for the season opener. The wind was blowing at a speed of 20 mph. And Hilliard knew that White realized the reality of his situation: the attention, the pressure, the hype, the tough decision looming.

On the fourth pitch of his first at bat in his senior high school season, White drove a home run into midfield.

White will face a difficult choice in a few days. He is expected to be a good choice as an outfielder in the 2021 MLB Draft, which starts in a week. In December, he signed a national letter of intent to join the Penn State football team as a four-star wide receiver and top-100 recruit, with the opportunity to join the State College baseball team as well.

White will have to decide whether to start his professional baseball career or join the Lions to play on one of college football’s biggest stages.

But given what Hilliard has seen of White over the course of his career at Malvern Prep, the baseball coach expects White to decide what he really wants to do. And White, Hilliard said, will thrive in whatever the next step of his career brings. Nothing upset him, and his first homerun in the first inning of the first game of his senior season showed just that.

He absolutely dissolved on a ball and hit it a country mile, Hilliard told PennLive last month. First at bat of the year, everyone knows who you are, all the pressure on you. All these eyes are on you, and you go out and do something like that. That alone was so impressive to me that he can kind of block out the noise and take the opportunity and just play his game.

White potential on the diamond and grid was apparent early on. Hilliard said he first met White when the future star was 10 years old, and when White stepped into the batting cage for his freshman season at Malvern Prep, Hilliard saw the ball bounce off his bat differently. White, who also played for the Friars boys’ basketball team for a few seasons, also moved into the outfield with rare ease.

Malvern Prep football coach Dave Gueriera had seen the depth of Whites potential the previous fall. The Friars moved White to the junior varsity team during his freshman year to play quarterback, and in a game against Academy Park, White kept the ball on a zone-read play, let a player miss and just opened up like a thoroughbred on a racetrack through the defense.

After the game, Gueriera said, Academy Park players took selfies with White.

Honestly, he’s probably the most breathtaking athlete I’ve ever coached, for sure, Gueriera told PennLive. But just seeing live what he can do with his rare combination of size, speed and agility, things I’d never seen before.

White played his final seasons while his mother, Reggie, was undergoing treatment for breast cancer for the second time. Hilliard and Gueriera stressed that White’s ability to be there for both his mother and his teammates showed his character on and off the pitch.

In his final coronavirus-shortened football season, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound White caught 17 passes for 369 yards and five touchdowns in four games. In his final baseball season, White hit .395 with five home runs, 11 doubles, one triple, 25 RBI, 36 runs scored and 26 stolen bases.

Analyst evaluations are consistent with what White taped in both sports. White was ranked as the No. 7 football player in Pennsylvania, the No. 27 wide receiver nationally, and No. 167 overall in the 247Sports composite rankings. In the 247Sports rankings, White was the No. 10 wide receiver nationally and No. 73 overall.

The Athletics Keith Law ranks White as his number 48 overall baseball prospect in the draft class, while MLB.coms Jonathan Mayo ranks White as the No. 72 prospect. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel thinks highly of White and ranks him as the number 26 prospect.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the 20-round MLB draw as to whether a pick will draw his team, this creates another dimension compared to, say, the NFL or NBA draws, White could be in a position to be name will be heard in the first round next Sunday or early next Monday when the second through 10th rounds are performed. The top 66 design picks all have an assigned value of $1 million or more.

Hilliard believes White understands the magnitude of the decision ahead.

He has a really good support system around him, Hilliard said. So for him whatever he decides will be something that won’t happen on a whim. It will be something they put a lot of time into and talk about as a family, and Lonnies will be 100% involved in whatever decision he makes. So I feel really good about that.

I’m just like everyone else. I’m just a little curious to see what that decision will be when the time comes.

White was back in Malvern Prep for a youth camp in late June, Gueriera said, and another counselor noted that White didn’t seem like a teenager quickly approaching the most important decision of his life. White just seemed like himself, the same teenager who played in three sports and imprinted himself as one of the top athletes in Malvern Preps’ impressive history.

White increased his MLB draft stock last summer after canceling his Clemson baseball contract and announcing his pledge to Penn State, Hilliard said, and as White impressed the professional judges, the importance of his situation to him became real. Back in the day, the MLB draw had always been something distant. Suddenly it was impossible not to hear and know what was going on around you, Hilliard said.

But White remained the same balanced personality. When White hit his first home run of the season in March, Hilliard noticed that White didn’t admire the blast or take his time around the base trails.

And that’s one of the reasons Whites coaches expect the star athlete to make the right decision. Once White enters the next phase of his life in Happy Valley or a minor league outpost later this summer, Hilliard and Gueriera expect White to succeed.

The most important thing for me is that the child itself is just a very, very special person, Hilliard said. When your best player is also one of your most humble, coachable, respectful and just plain hardworking kids, you know you have something special.

