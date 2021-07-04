Connect with us

That’s life! Pigeon-loving deaf-mute tennis coach crushed by COVID pandemic

Life has come to a standstill for Mahesh Chaudhry. The ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic have been hard on him and many others who made a living from tennis coaching in schools and clubs there on a daily basis. Mahesh’s mornings and afternoons are painfully dull. (More sports news)

For this 39-year-old deaf-mute tennis coach, who lives with a joint family in Khanpur, a bustling place in South Delhi, every day is a challenge. No work since April last year has left Mahesh struggling to make ends meet.

Mahesh Chaudhry lives with his mother and he is the youngest of three brothers. He was born a special child and when he grew up, the family saw him as a curse and a burden.

Mahesh loved pigeons and could produce sounds to attract the birds. He soon became a pigeon seller but life had other plans for him.

Hemanshu Chaturvedi, who ran tennis coaching schools all over Delhi, came into Mahesh’s life as a messiah. Chaturvedi had come from Jaipur in 1992-93 and had picked up strong and young guys from Khanpur region to train and employ them as assistants in his various coaching projects.

In 1997, Chaturvedi found Mahesh after his older brother Rajesh took him to Saket Sports Complex for a job.

“He had no formal education, was completely deaf-mute, but had a strong body. Since we couldn’t communicate at all, I had him do all kinds of chores like picking balls and putting them in baskets. He did his job with sincerity and I liked him,” Chaturvedi said.

Under Chaturvedi’s tutelage, Mahesh went from a grocery store man to a fitness trainer and then an amateur coach who could teach basic tennis lessons to school-aged children. He even acted as a chair umpire in AITA events and despite being completely illiterate, he could handle matches with ease.

Mahesh knew the rules so well that as a chair umpire he would never get confused. Since he didn’t speak or hear, any conflict on the field over a point or a line call would not provoke any response from him and the players. frustrated with the referee that they would return to play,” Chaturvedi says with a smile.

Extremely sensitive, Mahesh was a hit among children. He didn’t speak at all, but Mahesh developed a great sense of communication through his wandering eyes. They fondly called him ‘Bhaiya’ (brother) and no school event would be complete without this stocky and sweet-natured young man.

After a stint at the Saket Sports Complex, Mahesh had internships at three major schools in Delhi: Gyan Bharti, Kendriya Vidyalaya and then Laxman Public School. Until the pandemic hit and schools closed in April last year, Mahesh coached at the ASN school in Mayur Vihar.

For the past seven years, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., he coached about 20 children every day from kindergarten to grade XII. It was a routine that Mahesh loved and none of his 100 students missed his classes.

Mahesh earned an average of about Rs 30,000 per month. He didn’t save much because he had to contribute to the family’s cat, whose main source of income came from renting a few rooms that the brothers shared. With the tenants all gone and with virtually no income for the past 15 months, Mahesh and his family are struggling.

Sukhdev, his neighbor, says Mahesh even sold his pigeons. His love birds are all gone and Mahesh is an abandoned man waiting for the school doors to open and the tennis courts back into action.

