Hockey, football, rugby Get extensive selections





Recognizing the unique situation for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has given team sports some relief, allowing ‘standby’ or ‘alternative’ players to be part of certain squadrons. This easing has been given to hockey, football, water polo and rugby, whose squads have fewer players than those they have in other international competitions. For example, hockey teams in the Olympics consist of 16 players, while at World Cups and other events they have 18 players. Likewise, soccer teams have 18 players in the Olympics and 23 in other major events, although the 23-man squads have no standby. So, to make up for the shortfall, teams are allowed to keep some standby players in the Olympic host city, but outside the Olympic village. The Olympics start on July 23. “This will not increase the number of athletes onsite in Japan, but will give more flexibility to select within the wider squads, recognize the unique situation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and give NOCs [National Olympic Committees] maximum flexibility in choosing race teams,” the IOC said in a release on Saturday night. Previously, these ‘alternative’ substitutes were only available as permanent substitutes for players who were unavailable due to injury or other reasons. Now any team can use these athletes in any match, which means that the players who replace the ‘alternate’ can also return to the squad if he is not available. However, the team summary for a match will still contain the same number of players as in previous Olympics – for example 16 in the case of hockey and 18 for football. The expanded roster would be a great relief to hockey teams like India, who have to sacrifice one goalkeeper to stick to number restrictions. Hockey India has chosen senior player PR Sreejesh as the sole goalkeeper while Krishan Pathak is one of the two players on standby who would be staying at a hotel near the village. Now Pathak will also be part of the squad, be able to train with them and even be selected in the 16-man squad for competitions. The expanded rosters would also give coaches more flexibility, as the Olympics are on a tight schedule with limited rest periods and expected heat and humidity in Tokyo during the Games. The IOC decided to relax the rules after a discussion with international federations, which were looking for more standby players in view of the pandemic. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, football teams have been given more extensive rosters for major European competitions. Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/sports/tokyo-olympics-covid-19-rebate-hockey-football-rugby-get-expanded-squads-3924911.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos