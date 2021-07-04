Top Kids Activities in Houston This Week

Beat the heat with our picks for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston this week from Monday, July 5 through Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Take care of the little ones this week with kid-friendly events in town, such as another 4th of July parade, a real world of sweets, table tennis for all ages, a KPop festival and much more.
Do you know of an event that could be on the list? Give us a heads up [email protected] with a link to the official details of the event.
Scroll below to find great things for kids and families taking place in Houston from Monday, July 5 to Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Top 11 things to do for kids and families in Houston this week
- Candytopia at CityCentre | continuous Step into the wonderful world of sweetness with the limited-time event known as Candytopia. This imaginative sensory experience is bursting with bright colors and over a dozen sweet settings with sculptures, super-sized treats and unique photos. $28; $20 for ages 4 to 12; free for children 3 years and under.
- 126th Annual Independence Day Celebrations Past, Present and Future at Friendswood | Monday 5 July | FREE Keep the party going in Friendswood with a patriotic parade, plus vendors, games and more in Stevenson Park. 10 hours.
- Table tennis Meet at Levy Park | Monday 5 July | FREE Head to this park near Buffalo Speedway for a casual table tennis get-together, perfect for beginners, novice players, and those who just want to have fun and learn more about the game. Paddles and balls are provided. 10 hours.
- Hands-On History at George Ranch Historical Park | Tuesday July 6 to Saturday July 10 Get started with a variety of pioneer-era activities when Fort Bend Historic Park offers a different DIY experience every week this summer. Get a lesson in illusions and salon tricks this week. Included in general admission; $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 4 to 12, free for ages 3 and under. Hands-on activities are from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Park hours vary.
- Time for children’s stories in City Place Park | thursday july 8 | FREE Take the kids to City Place Park in the spring to hear the story ofmoana, the story of a brave young girl who wants to save her island. 6 p.m.
- 11th Birthday Celebration at the Woodlands Childrens Museum | friday july 9 Sing Happy Birthday to the Woodlands Childrens Museum with a day of fun activities and performances, including The new Little Red Riding Hood from Storybook Theater of Texas, book readings, craft activities and of course a delicious slice of birthday cake. Tickets are $7 for ages 1 and up. 10 hours.
- ComedySportz Family Friendly Improv Show at Preston Theater | Friday July 9 & Saturday July 10 Laugh out loud with the family when ComedySportz Houston presents their fast-paced improv comedy show suitable for the whole family, now performing at Preston Theater in EaDo. Two teams compete for laughs and points as they create scenes, games and songs on the spot with the participation of the audience. $20; $18 for students, military, and over-65s, butLimited $10 discount tickets are available for all shows. 8 p.m.
- Showstoppers: A Broadway Musical Scrapbook at Miller Outdoor Theater | Friday July 9 & Saturday July 10 | FREE | Virtual option HITS Theater lands at Miller Outdoor to perform beloved show-stopping Broadway musical numbers from their 34 years of performing at the Hermann Park venue. This event will also be streamed live on Miller Outdoors YouTube. Covered seating requires a free ticket that can be reserved online. Seating on the hill is free and does not require ticketing. 8:30 in the evening.
- Summer Seoul Festival at Independence Park in Pearland | Saturday 10 July Dance the day away at an all-day party of Seoul, South Korea. Enjoy live K-pop and Korean hip-hop artists, food vendors, a market and more. Tickets range from $5 to $50.11 to 9pm.
- Disney’s The lionking Film screening at Sugar Land Town Square | Saturday 10 July | FREE Celebrate the circle of life with the kids while watching an outdoor screening of Disney’s 2019 live-action movie, The lionking, on the Sugarland Town Square. $15. 8:15pm.
- Current Museum Exhibits and Art Installations in Houston | Ongoing | Some FREE In the Museum District and in the Greater Houston area, world-class museums and installations offer fascinating and captivating exhibits with a ticket or free. You can also view our visitor guides at several of Houston’s flagship museums, including the Museum of Fine Arts Houston (MFAH), the Houston Museum of Natural Science (HMNS), the Health Museum, the Holocaust Museum Houston, and more