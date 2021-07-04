July 3, 2021 match: Marlins 3, Braves 2





3. Much of the credit should go to Alcantara, which has long given the Braves trouble. He gave up one unearned run on Saturday on five hits in six innings, including working out two-on-jams in the first and third inning. Alcantara lowered his career ERA against the Braves to 2.43 in six starts. I can’t help but love that man, my God, said manager Brian Snitker. He’s another one of those guys who plays at a speed of 100 (mph). The stuff is so live. This is what they look like. I liked him from the start. I think he’s a really, really good pitcher, and the stuff is live. It’s effortless. He’s like one of those guys who seems like once he’s loose he can keep throwing there all day. He does not make any effort. And its easy movement. He has a feel for the breaking ball. He has a good (substitution). This boy is really very good. 4. Kyle Muller made his first career home start (third overall). He wasn’t as sharp as his previous two appearances, giving up three runs over 5-2/3 innings. He still continued to show promise in how to navigate tricky spots. Just have the confidence when I don’t want to say a sticky situation, because that’s a hot topic, but when there’s a situation like that, just take a deep breath and try to run some pitches, Muller said. Trust the defense, it doesn’t always have to be a strikeout. There were some good plays behind me. It was very cool. Snitker praised Mullers’ ability to continue fighting when he clearly didn’t have his best gear. The towering lefty has made a strong impression since joining the Braves rotation. In a year where not much has gone the Braves way, Muller has been a bright spot. 5. Today was a family photo day at the stadium, Muller said. He had a large number of family and friends who came from Texas to watch him make his first home start. He apologized to reporters for delaying the Zoom interview because he visited them on the field after the game. When you have close family and friends who are willing to take the journey from anywhere, it’s really cool to see that because they’ve helped me get to this point, Muller said. So it’s kind of a party for everyone. So it’s really cool to have everyone there. Marlins 3, Braves 2 (box score) Statistics to know 11.49 (Muller strikes out 11.49 per nine innings to start his career (20 strikeouts in 15-2/3 innings.) quotation marks He wasn’t as sharp as he had been. But that thing could have messed up real quick, and I thought it was holding itself together. The fastball command wasn’t the best, but he never gave in. He kept us in the game, gave us a chance. I like the way he competed. Snitker on Muller Next one The Braves turn to Charlie Morton (7-3, 3.74 ERA) for Sunday’s series finale. Miami starts right-handed Zach Thompson (2-2, 1.50) at 1:20 PM

