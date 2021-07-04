England fans wake up after wild night of football parties | Euro 2020





First came the beer, then the delirium and, as surely as Harry Kane was before the target, the collective hangover. Thousands of England fans celebrated all night long as the Three Lions sailed through to the Euro 2020 semi-final with a 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine. In London’s Piccadilly Circus, crowds climbed the Shaftesbury memorial fountain as thousands gathered at the official fan park in nearby Trafalgar Square. During the evening, clashes broke out with police in Leicester Square. An English fan celebrates Saturday night in London. Photo: Ian Stephen/ProSports/Rex/Shutterstock Due to travel restrictions due to the coronavirus, only 2,500 English fans made it to Rome for the quarter-finals, most of whom were expats living in Italy or neighboring countries. UEFA, the governing body for European football, had canceled all tickets sold since Monday to English supporters living in the UK, fearing people would try to ignore the five-day coronavirus quarantine rule for travelers arriving from Britain. The warm weather in July meant beer gardens and many city centers were overcrowded ahead of Sunday’s 8pm kick-off. In Manchester, hundreds of fans sang Footballs Coming Home in the city’s Northern Quarter and the party went on in Newcastle into the wee hours. Jeff Pedley, 35, a teacher from Beverley, East Yorkshire, was one of the lucky fans at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico before the match. He described it as the best game I’ve ever been to and told PA Media news agency: I started singing a chant at one point: Is this Wembley in disguise? because as the game went on it started off more and more like home to feel. England supporters celebrate in Newcastle after Harry Maguire scored against Ukraine. Photo: Scott Heppell/AP So many passionate and proud fans of England. I had to pinch and suck myself. I think we all realized that winning 4-0 in a quarter-final doesn’t happen very often, whoever you are. England’s win sparked a clash with Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night, with more than 60,000 fans expected as capacity restrictions will be eased. England fans celebrate victory in front of the Olympic Stadium in Rome. Photo: AFP/Getty Images This could lead to some of the biggest crowds in the UK since the start of the pandemic. All ticket holders must have a negative coronavirus test or prove that they have had two doses of a vaccine. The final, next Sunday, is also at Wembley.

