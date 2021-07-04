Start time, TV, streaming schedule





The NASCAR Cup Series is about to do something it hasn’t done in 65 years of racing at Road America. NASCAR held its one and only Cup Series race at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, on the road in 1956, and Cup cars have only been back this weekend. But that doesn’t mean the 4,048-mile road track is unknown to NASCAR or even some of its drivers. The NASCAR Xfinity Series has raced at Road America every year since 2010, and some current Cup drivers have not only raced the track, but excelled at it. Reigning Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell won the Road AmericaXfinity race in 2016, and Christopher Bell won the Xfinity race in 2019before he earned his first career Cup win earlier this year at the Daytona International Speedway road course. ROAD AMERICA:Can Xfinity experience translate into Cup success? JIMMIE JOHNSON:Attacking Road America in NASCAR vs. IndyCar very different Here’s all the information you need to get ready for Sunday’s Jockey Made in America 250 at Road America: START TIME: 2.30 pm. ET. (1:30 am local). TV:NBC. The pre-race broadcast starts at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local). RADIO:Motor Racing Networkand SiriusXM NASCAR radio. STREAMING:NBC Sports website(for those logging in with their cable/satellite provider) and the NBC Sports app. RACE DISTANCE: 62 laps around the 4,048 mile road course for a total of 250,976 miles. STAGE LENGTHS (laps per stage):Stage 1:14, Stage 2:15, Stage 3:33. QUALIFYING: The grid will be determined on CNBC and the NBC Sports app during qualifying on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET. REGISTER: Forty cars will participate for the Jockey Made in America 250 (with car number in brackets): 1. (00) Quin Houff, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet 2. (1) Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet 3. (2) Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford 4. (3) Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet 5. (4) Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford 6. (5) Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet 7. (6) Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford 8. (7) Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet 9. (8) Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet 10. (9) Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet 11. (10) Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford 12. (11) Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota 13. (12) Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford 14. (14) Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford 15. (15) James Davison, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet 16. (116) AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet 17. (17) Chris Buescher, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford 18. (18) Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota 19. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota 20. (20) Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota 21. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford 22. (22) Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford 23. (23) Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Toyota 24. (24) William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet 25. (33) Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford 26. (34) Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford 27. (37) Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet 28. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Front Row Motorsports, Ford 29. (41) Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford 30. (42) Ross Chastain, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet 31. (43) Erik Jones, Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet 32. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet 33. (48) Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet 34. (51) Cody Ware, Petty Ware Racing, Chevrolet 35. (52) Josh Bilicki, Rick Ware Racing, Ford 36. (53) Ryan Eversley, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet 37. (77) Justin Haley, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet 38. (78) Kyle Tilley, Live Fast Motorsports, Ford 39. (96) Ty Dillon, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota 40. (99) Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet

