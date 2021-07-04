Taxa Cricket (review, specs and video)

When it comes to pop-up RVs, the Taxa Cricket is unlike any other. Actually, it’s more of a hard-sided camper than a pop-up. With its NASA-inspired design, you can tell by the look that you’re looking for something truly unique. The Cricket has a unique design that makes it robust yet lightweight.

It can be easily towed by many 4 cylinder cars and small SUVs and has a bedroom for 2 adults and 2 children.

Outer length: 15′ Outside width: 6’7″ Exterior Height (closed) 6’11” Exterior Height (open) 9′ Inside height (closed) 4’2″ Inside height (open-max) 6’10” Inside width (maximum) 5’3″ Bed dimensions 75″x59″ GVWR 2,700 pounds Loading capacity: 900 pounds Sleeping capacity 2 adults & 2 children Square meter 63 square feet Fresh water tank 15 gal Gray water tank 16 gal

To keep cool in the Cricket, you can add the optional 5,000 BTU air conditioner.

When it comes to both indoor and outdoor play, the Cricket is no slouch. Let’s look at a few exterior features first, then look inward.

Credit Taxa Outdoors

Taxa Cricket Exterior Characteristics

Let’s start with the Tax Cricket chassis. Strong and durable, the chassis is all steel and powder coated.

To get around the toughest terrain, the Cricket comes equipped with 15″ wheels and all-terrain tires with a standard 5-year warranty. The spare wheel is a steel wheel with an all-terrain tyre.

The suspension is torsion-axle and comes standard with electric brakes. To protect the exterior of the Cricket, they installed powder-coated steel gravel guards.

The Taxa Cricket is equipped with quad stabilizer connections, they keep you nicely level once you’ve set up camp. The 2,000lb tongue jack is well suited to this motorhome.

The Cricket’s skeleton is laser-cut Kynar-painted aluminum composite panels for strength, durability and lightweight.

Taxa Cricket pop-up roof

One of the more interesting features of the Cricket is the retractable roof.

Photo: Credit Taxa Outdoors

The pop-up roof has two important functions. It provides more cross ventilation and also gives you more headroom in the interior. The hinge on the pop-up roof is made of steel for longevity and the tent is made of recycled ripstop polyester. The tent has 5 mesh windows built in.

The retractable roof is the only feature that resembles what you find in a pop-up. Furthermore, I consider the Cricket to be a small camper van.

In addition to the roof that slides out to add cross ventilation, you also have a tailgate that provides extra ventilation and easy access to the rear of the RV. The included 12-volt roof extractor fan is also a nice feature and will help keep the inside fresh.

For a motorhome of this size, you don’t have too much room for fresh and gray water capacity. The included 15 gallon freshwater tank and 16 gallon gray water tank are a decent size.

Outdoor LED lighting, outdoor hot and cold shower, solar pre-wired, city water inlet are additional features you will find on the outside of the Taxa Cricket.

The Cricket is also solar ready, making it easy to power when you’re off the grid.

Taxa Cricket Interior

Photo credits: Taxa outdoors

The Cricket has excellent exterior and construction features, and the interior is just as beautiful. There is ample interior space for two adults and by adding the optional berths, up to two children have sleeping space.

The double bed has under-bed storage that easily converts into a dinette for comfortable dining, card or board games.

When you’re ready to prepare meals, you’ll find a large kitchen with a two-burner stove and covered sink that doubles as a prep area.

When it comes to storage, you won’t find much of it in the Cricket, but what you do get is versatile and very useful. The storage tower consists of 3 milk crates that are secured with a bungee cord during travel. The crates are easy to remove for loading and unloading.

Sleeping in the Taxa Cricket is a lot more comfortable than sleeping in a tent. You will find a nice full-size mattress for two people. There is also 25 cubic feet of under-bed storage. What about sleeping for the kids? Don’t worry, you can purchase the optional sleeping places for it. The berths are crib-like beds that protrude from the ceiling of the Taxa.

As you look around the Cricket, you’ll find LED interior lighting and convenient 12V USB outputs. The wood used in the kitchen is Baltic birch plywood and the storage is through milk crates and the storage tower.

Worktops are high pressure laminate and there you will find a capable 2 burner stove with a hinged lid and also the sink with a hinged lid.

When you’re ready to dine or play cards, you can use the 32″x19″ café table top. It rotates and is easy to store when not in use.

For hot water and heating, the Cricket is equipped with a Truma Combi Eco Oven & Boiler System

The Taxa Cricket is powered by 2 Group 24 or Group 27 batteries, which fit perfectly in the battery compartment. Please note, batteries are not included.

Options available on the Taxa Cricket

As I mentioned before, the hanging cots are optional, but Taxa has so few more available options that you can buy.

You can only use the THULE ProBar Evo 175 adjustable load bars, portable toilet and driver side air conditioner on driver side.

They also have a “Soft Good Package” available that includes a 6FT awning, screen door mesh, and portable shower tent.

Taxa Cricket Overland Edition

The standard Taxa Cricket is a rugged campervan, but for those looking to venture into terrain that requires a little more ruggedness, Taxa has the Overland Edition of the Cricket.

The Overland Edition adds axleless trailer suspension that consists of progressive rubber sprints and urethane bushings. This results in a quieter, smoother ride, and you also get an extra 4 inches of lift, which is useful in rough terrain.

One of the best features of the Cricket Overland addition, at least for me, is the Lock N’ Roll Hitch. It is a hinged hitch that uses 360 degree rotation and a 3 axis movement. Whether you are driving off-road or on the road, this trailer hitch will perform very well.

The above two upgrades are useless if you pair them with less than stellar tires. Taxa did not want that and chose the Cooper Discoverer AT3LT tires for the Overland. The AT3LT On/Off-Road, All-Terrain tires. They do very well in dirt, gravel and mud. They even perform well in light snow. In addition, they get good reviews, averaging about 4.1 stars on the Cooper Tires website.

The Cricket Overland starts at about $40K, which is $10K more than the standard Cricket.

Taxa Cricket Review

Overall, the Cricket is a very capable camper. The unique design is great for those who want to go off-road in a motorhome that can withstand rough terrain. The many features for this type of motorhome are excellent and the options available provide greater comfort.

Where I see an issue for some is the price. A standard Cricket starts at $30,000 and the Overland Edition is $10,000 more. However, it’s hard to find another motorhome built for off-road in a comparable price range that includes the features it found the Cricket to be.

The Cricket has problems, but they are not always production problems. Some are operator or dealer errors.

If you want to explore the Taxa Cricket even further, I recommend you check out Shane and Jessica’s blog. to watch Cricket camping. They have a lot of experience with the Cricket and have recently switched to the Taxa Mantis.

Basically, if I could afford it and plan on camping off-the-grid a lot, the Cricket would be the one for me.