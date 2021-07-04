Santa Margarita shows summer football is making progress

The Santa Margaritas football team has been given some summer literature. Not by their teachers. By their coaches.

Every so often the team sits in small groups and discusses what they have read from the book Legacy, about the over All blacks New Zealand national rugby union team and their unprecedented success. The first chapter, says Santa Margarita coach Anthony Rouzier, is about the leaders of the All Blacks who take it upon themselves to keep their equipment clean by sweeping their sheds.

That simple act has become the team’s mantra. Players take it individually to heart.

As a quarterback, everyone looks at you, but you can’t be too big for the team, said junior signal caller Jaxon Potter. You have to do all the little things right. That’s what sweeping the shed [means].

It wasn’t surprising to see a Trinity League team walk away with a win in Saturday’s Battle on the Beach seven-on-seven tournament at Edison High. What was surprising, however, was that the team was Santa Margarita, who defeated Santa Ana Mater Dei in the semifinals and Servite in the championship game.

It was a great team win, Rouzier said huddled together after the win, and an example of where sweeping the barns could take them.

Its all about culture, Rouzier said. It’s all about building something where character takes precedence over talent at all times. We had a lot of guys who just showed up.

Potter was one of those guys. A transfer from JSerra, he kept ship steady in a back-and-forth affair against Mater Dei, knocking out assets with regular junior quarterback Gavin Shaigineik. Finally, with time running out on a tie, Potter won the game with a short pass on a longest-yard situation of the Santa Margaritas 40-yard line.

It’s huge for the program, Potter said, because if you come out and hit… [two of] the top [three] teams in the nation people see that, and then people will want to come and play with you.

Junior tight end Nico Lopez, whom Rouzier called midgame Agent Zero because of his number, played a lot for Santa Margarita during the tournament. Other standouts Rouzier pointed out included junior wide receiver Nick Gallegos and junior running back Jake Foye.

They will all play a part in filling the shoes of Santa Margaritas, now graduate standout quarterback Colt Fulton and others. The tournament win seems even more unlikely as they’ve had just a few months of training after the end of their season in April to try and smooth out that widespread roster turnover.

But that’s a phenomenon that almost every program has to deal with. The pandemic delayed last year’s season well into spring, but the 2021-22 slate kicks off on August 20, just like normal. With that comes a shorter offseason, and the lack of consistent replays may have leveled the playing field somewhat on Saturday.

It’s just hard, said Edison head coach Jeff Grady. Everyone in the same boat.

Grady and St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro both lamented the shortened time for strength training and conditioning. Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson has never faced this problem in his 32 years with the program; he said his coaching staff constantly monitored his players’ regimes, even down to their diets to make sure the lack of lead time wouldn’t burn them out mid-season.

It was especially tough for programs like Culver City entering the tournament.

Coach Jahmal Wright has struggled with the loss of most of his forwards on offense, seniors including Zevi Eckhaus, 2020 The Times all-star quarterback. In their place are five freshman wide receivers and a freshman quarterback. To complicate matters, the group only has three practices under its belt, Wright said, fewer than the 14 or so they normally currently have in the off-season.

They faced Mater Dei in their first game on Saturday and lost 39-7.

We’ve bitten off a big chunk there, Wright said, playing against one of the best teams in the nation when we have a freshman quarterback.

Still, that freshman quarterback, Alonzo Esparza, is one to keep an eye on. Esparza plays and speaks with a wise confidence that belies youthful exuberance. He throws one of the most beautiful spirals and said he had no nerves for some of the top programs in the country.

Culver City defeated Valencia, the eventual consolation champion, right after the loss to Mater Dei.

We came here to just play and get better, Esparza said. We might not win every game and came in here like the underdogs.

Underdogs largely prevailed on Saturday, with Servite also beating St. John Bosco in the semifinals. As the more than 20 programs in attendance for the Battle on the Beach tournament regroup for the fall, each faces its own challenges in amassing their rosters within a shorter time frame.

Santa Margarita, for example, will continue to sweep the barn.