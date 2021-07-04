NHL Trade Rumor Fireworks Awaits, Lucky 4th!





As firecrackers, vendors and display artists line up for their biggest day of the year, NHL trade rumors also have a few balls in the launching cones. The Chicago Blackhawks are sneaking in to put themselves in a position for Seth Jones. Duncan Keith and the Edmonton Oilers seem to be a good match. Kirill Kaprizov and Bill Guerin will enter the negotiating table in Minnesota, and we’re making the story of the Pittsburgh Penguins-Jake Guentzel swap chips free for everyone (today only). Happy 4th of July to everyone. I will forever be proud that a group of settlers of all walks of life were willing to die to create their own country independent of tyranny and create a government of self-determination not seen on the planet in over 1,000 years. A copy of Thomas Paine’s ‘Common Sense’ is on my cloak (next to the parts of the fall of the Roman Empire). The world hasn’t always been a good place, but out of the darkness, the idea of ​​America has been a beacon of light that immigrants from all quarters have aspired to, and we should always be. Happy Fourth – now let’s light this candle. Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Free For All – Is Jake Guentzel A Pittsburgh Penguins Trade Piece? How realistic are suggestions and in what context could the Penguins trade Guentzel? NHL Playoffs, Stanley Cup Final: Sportsnet: Carey Price starts Game 4 for the Montreal Canadiens despite a few softies in the series. Luke Fox asks: What logic is there in pushing thousands of people onto the streets instead of the arena? Let them in! Match 4 – The Stanley Cup is in the building tomorrow night. (Luckily it’s not tonight, because I wouldn’t stay home to watch!). NHL Trade Rumors, National Hockey Now Network: Edmonton Journal: Sneaky, Sneaky Chicago Blackhawks. The team thought to be interested in Seth Jones could be pushing their way to front-runner status through a back door. There are whispers in the street that Chicago will take over Caleb Jones to seduce Seth Jones. And more NHL trade chatter that Edmonton is the place for Duncan Keith. Ohio 1st Battery: What Does It Take To Make Columbus Blue Jackets Fans? happy with a Seth Jones transaction? Puckpedia: Want to play with different teams or the Penguins to see who needs to be unmasked? The Puckpedia Expansion Draft Tool is online… Star Tribune: After signing Joel Eriksson Ek Karill to a $42 million eight-year deal, the Minnesota Wild will begin more negotiations next week. Kirill Kaprizov, the runaway winner of the Calder Trophy, will sit down with the Minnesota Wild next week will talk to Kevin Fiala, to contract. Washington: The Man Behind the Mask – Phoenix Copley. a goalkeeper and a scholar. And my favorite story is usually the last. It’s like the anchor leg of a relay race. Today Detroit Hockey Now is investigating. Here’s what the research shows: Can a team? catch a goalkeeper in the first round?

