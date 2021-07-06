Tennis-Barty wins Australian battle to reach Wimbledon semi-final





By Martyn Herman LONDON (Reuters) – World number one Ash Barty outclassed compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday and arrange a meeting with 2018 champion Angelique Kerber. In the first all-Australian women’s Grand Slam quarter-final since the 1980 Wimbledon Championships, 25-year-old Barty delivered a calm and composed performance at Center Court. Tomljanovic had battled British wildcard Emma Raducanu the night before to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final, but was nowhere to be seen in a one-sided first set. But the 28-year-old made it more of a game in the second, breaking Barty’s serve twice. However, Barty always had a different level and in just over an hour put an end to Tomljanovic’s resistance. “Ajla is an incredible competitor – I’ve played with her a lot, I’ve practiced with her, all the Aussies at home are proud of her and it was damn nice to share the track with her today,” top seed Barty, who is playing for the first time made it to the quarter-finals of the singles at the All England Club, the court said. “This is a dream come true. I know you hear that a lot, but this is my dream and I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity this afternoon to experience what I love to do most.” Barty has made no secret of her desire to win her first Wimbledon title, 50 years after Evonne Goolagong, who is also of Indigenous Australian descent, won her first title. Wearing an elegant pioneer outfit from FILA, modeled after Goolagong’s, her stylish all-court game wouldn’t have looked out of place in any era. Barty won the French Open in 2019, becoming the first Australian to do so since Margaret Court in 1973. But despite winning the 2011 Wimbledon girls’ title, she hasn’t always performed her best on London’s lawns. However, there is growing confidence in Barty this time around, although 33-year-old southpaw Kerber presents a daunting obstacle in the semi-finals. “The Ultimate Test — Angie has had success here before. I love that match-up. She knows her way around this pitch and I know I have to play well to give myself a chance in that match,” Barty, who only has fallen a set so far, said. Story continues Barty was in cruise control in the opening set when her variety of spins and angles messed up the world number 75. It is to her credit that Tomljanovic was able to break through in the second set by breaking in the first game and then dragging himself back from 4-1 down. But Barty wasn’t in the mood for overtime and got the job done efficiently without needing top gear, serving up a pair of aces while holding out for the win. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/tennis-barty-wins-aussie-battle-173341550.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos