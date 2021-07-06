Hockey Hub volunteers wanted | Hanover Post





Article content Volunteers are vital to the operation of the vaccination clinic P&H Center Hockey Hub in Hanover. Public Health has said they will be getting a significant amount of vaccines, leading to the vaccination hub operating large clinics several times a week in July.

Article content Many volunteers will be needed to support Hanover’s critical role in efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in Gray and Bruce counties. Volunteers are needed for various functions inside and outside the P&H Center. Outside, at least 10 volunteers are needed at any time to assist with parking and direct customers. Inside, 20-25 volunteers are needed throughout the day to help clean, navigate and screen customers. The council is looking for volunteers to help. Volunteer information is available on the Gray Bruce Public Healths website at www1.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca/COVID-19/Help-my-Community for more information on how to volunteer within the hub, or call 519-376- 9420 ext. 3000. Those interested in helping out can email Melissa at [email protected] or call 519-378-2780 ext. 1250. This is also a great opportunity for your company or organization to encourage volunteerism among your employees and members, strengthen relationships with colleagues, learn new skills and sustain a sense of pride by giving back to the community. Get involved and challenge others to join too. Getting the vaccine will ensure that everyone is protected from COVID-19 and its variants. By now providing extensive clinics, the return to regular recreational programming and activities at the P&H center will be accelerated. I can’t say enough about how proud the council is of the efforts of all the volunteers so far, Hanover Mayor Sue Paterson said in a press release. This latest push in July will help a lot to get Gray and Bruce back to normal sooner. Please consider helping where you can. More information can be found at ontario.ca/coronavirus or publichealthgreybruce.on.ca for information from the Gray Bruce Health Unit. Updates on the city of Hanover’s activities can be found at hanover.ca or by following #InThisTogetherHanover.

