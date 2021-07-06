Nationals vs. Padres – Game Recap – July 5, 2021

SAN DIEGO — In his first swing since being named an All-Star, Trea Turner hit a pitch from Joe Musgrove to the second deck in left field of Petco Park.

The loud homer announced Turner’s return from missing four games with a jammed left middle finger and helped the Washington Nationals beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 Monday night.

The Nationals raved about how important it is to have Turner in their lineup. He hadn’t played since he got injured on Wednesday.

That was great,” said manager Dave Martinez. I mean we talked to him before the game, we saw him swing, he said he was feeling pretty good so he came through for us tonight. He wants to play. He wants to be out there every day He doesn’t ask me for days off he goes out and plays the game the right way Now you can see why he’s an All-Star.

Turner said his finger is still a little sore, but overall I feel confident.”

He said he tried to rest his finger as much as possible for the past four days.

I just felt like I was in a good place beforehand and felt consistent, I was just trying to keep doing what I was doing four games ago,” Turner said. I think it’s a bit of luck to get a good throw to hit, but I felt good before and I just tried to repeat that.”

Josh Bell hit a leading homerun in the seventh inning. He and Alcides Escobar had three basehits each for the Nationals, who recovered after being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games at home.

Turner hit a second-deck no-doubt in left field on the first pitch he saw from Musgrove with one out in the first. It was Turner’s 15th, a first-time All-Star drafted by the Padres in the first round of the 2014 amateur draft and then entered into a three-team deal in December that brought Myers to the Tampa Bay Padres. .

It’s huge. He’s something else,” Bell said. The first pitch he sees goes out of the ballpark. Every at bat he has, it looks like he’s either running around the bases or it’s a 3-2 count and he’s making pitchers work. Either side of the ball is definitely something special and it gives us the chance to win every night with him in the lineup.

Starter Jon Lester agreed.

“I don’t want to say how Trea is going to go, but he’s a big part of our lineup,” said Lester. He can do many different things, which makes our lineup so much deeper.

Padres All Star Fernando Tatis Jr. became the fastest player aged 22 or under to hit 27 home runs in a season, in 68 games. He did it on the hardest hit ball of his three-year career, a 116-mph line drive from Lester, the 37-year-old lefty, to the bottom balcony of Western Metal Supply Co’s brick warehouse. in the left field corner in the fourth inning.

Tatis homer brought the Padres to 5-4 and fellow All-Star Jake Cronenworth followed with a double to chase Lester. Wil Myers later doubled in Cronenworth two batters to make it 5.

Bell regained the lead for the Nats when he homered to left-center Tim Hill (5-4) with one out in the seventh, his 12th. Escobar added an RBI double in the eighth.

Wander Suero (1-2) threw a perfect sixth for the win and Brad Hand, an All-Star with the Padres in 2017-18, threw a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.

The Nationals took a 5-0 lead against Musgrove after two innings.

The Nationals scored four runs on four hits off Musgrove in the second, including RBI singles by Lester and Bell.

De Padres scored three unearned runs off of Lester in the third. Lester retired Tommy Pham and Tatis before Cronenworth was able to reach on an error by third baseman Starlin Castro. Manny Machado walked and Myers singled to load the bases before Lester hit Trent Grisham with a pitch to bring in the first run. Rookie Kim Ha-seong doubled to the left to bring in two more runs.

Lester gave up five runs, two earned, on six hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struckout two batters and walked.

Musgrove came to rest after the second and even had two perfect innings. He gave up five runs and seven hits in five innings, struckout four and walked.

NICE HOPS

Tatis, the short stop, made a sensational jumping catch from pinch-hitter Ryan Zimmerman’s line drive in the eighth. When he came down, he landed on his behind.

NEXT ONE

The Nationals haven’t named a starter yet on Tuesday night, while the Padres will go with rookie LHP Ryan Weathers (3-2, 2.63).

——