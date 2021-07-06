Sports
Cricket: Black Caps Tour the World Test Championship Trophy Across the Country
The Black Caps celebrate with the World Test Championship Mace. Photo / AP
The Black Caps will take their ICC World Test Championship trophy, the Mace, on a week-long nationwide tour of New Zealand later this month.
Plans have been made to kick off the tour in Whangarei on Monday, July 26, and visit Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill during the week, giving the public the chance to get photographed. be with the unique trophy, autographs and a team poster to collect.
NZC chief executive David White said that while parades and other ideas were initially ruled out due to managed isolation requirements and the fact that some players had stayed in the UK, public demand to be included in a celebration had led until reopening. to think.
“It quickly became clear that Kiwis want a chance to be a part of and share in this historic achievement,” said White. “We have been inundated with requests to do something so New Zealanders can join the team and share the moment.
“At first we thought the time-out in controlled isolation and the long time since the victory would dampen enthusiasm for a public celebration, but we have been persuaded to think again,” he said.
The Black Caps and support staff currently in MIQ will be released on Saturday and White said it was essential that they were allowed to spend some time with their family and friends before the trophy tour.
Along with the White Ferns ICC World Cup win in 2000, the Black Caps’ win at the WTC is by far the greatest achievement in the history of New Zealand cricket and White said it was fitting that New Zealanders were given the chance to join the festivities.
“This is as much an opportunity for our Black Caps to thank the New Zealanders as it is for anything else, and for NZC to express its gratitude to the country for creating an environment where this was even possible,” said White.
“Without the sacrifices that so many Kiwis have made and the leadership of our government and health authorities to enable us to meet our ICC World Test Championship commitments, I highly doubt we would be in this position today.”
The nationwide tour will see select Black Caps and support personnel gather in each of the towns on the route, starting with a small group, including Tim Southee in his hometown of Whangarei.
Also among the players involved are Will Sommerville, Jeet Raval and Todd Astle, who were all involved in the WTC campaign despite not being in England for the final. That trio will retroactively receive their winner’s medals.
White said that while dates and cities had been confirmed, some locations were still in progress and would be made public as soon as possible.
“We have tried to cover as much of the country as possible in a week to give the maximum number of people the chance to participate,” he said.
“I know some regions will be disappointed if they have to miss them, but I can assure them that there will be even more opportunities as we move towards our international home summer and we will make a point to include as much of the country as possible. involve as realistically as possible.”
NZC aims to show the Mace at every Black Caps international home game this summer.
Further details and arrangements of the trophy tour will be announced once finalized.
Scheme
July 26 – Whangarei
July 27 – Auckland (Eden Park)
July 28 – Tauranga/Hamilton
July 29 – New Plymouth/Palmerston North
July 30 – Wellington
July 31 – Christchurch
August 1 Dunedin (Forsyth Barr Stadium)
August 1 – Invercargill (Southland Stadium)
