Former Rice football legend, NFL great Dicky Maegle passed away





Former Rice University All-American football player Dicky Maegle died on Sunday at the age of 86, the school announced in a press release on Tuesday. Maegle was part of some memorable Rice teams in the 1950s, helping the Owls to a 28-6 victory over Alabama in the 1954 Cotton Bowl. In that game, Maegle rushed for 265 yards on 11 carries with three touchdowns. That 265-yard feat is still the current Rice football record for most rushing yards in a game. Maegle also holds current Rice records in average yards per carry in a season (7.31 in 1953) and average yards per carry in a career (6.6). After starring at Rice, Maegle was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the tenth overall pick in the 1955 National Football League Draft. In the NFL, Maegle excelled as a defensive backer, intercepting 28 passes in 73 games. He became the first player in Pittsburgh Steelers history to intercept three passes in a game, was drafted into the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 1955, and was All-Pro in 1956 and 1957. In his NFL career, Maegle played with the 49ers, Steelers and Dallas Cowboys before retiring in 1962. Advertisement In 1970, Maegle was part of Rice’s inaugural class of inductees into the Rice Athletics Hall of Fame. In 1979, he became the fourth Rice player to be inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame. And in 1998, Maegle joined football legends like Jim Brown, Bobby Layne, Darrell Royal and Doak Walker as the inaugural inductees into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame. Maegle was known as Dicky Moegle during his time at Rice, when he also played basketball for the Owls. He made the decision later in his career to change the spelling of his name to the more phonetically accurate Maegle. According to Rice University’s press release, his funeral service will be held Monday in Geo. H. Lewis & Sons in Houston.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.click2houston.com/sports/local/2021/07/06/former-rice-football-legend-nfl-great-dicky-maegle-passes-away/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos