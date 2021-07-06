Sports
Tennis sports figures defend Raducanu when leaving for Wimbledondon
LONDON (Reuters) -British sports personalities, from Andy Murray to Marcus Rashford, gathered on Tuesday to defend teenage tennis sensation Emma Raducanu after suggestions that she was quitting her Wimbledon debut because she couldn’t handle the pressure.
The previously little-known 18-year-old, who is ranked 338 in the world, was the last of 14 British players to be at Wimbledon after three fantastic wins that had fans on their feet.
But she had to stop breathing with Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in their last 16 game on Monday.
US former Wimbledon champion John McEnroe suggested during his commentary for the BBC that the occasion “got a little too much” for Raducanu, while some others criticized her on social media for stepping back as she lost.
The case drew comparisons to the world’s No. 2, Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the French Open after opening up to fears she had from media interviews after intense matches.
Raducanu herself posted to fans on Tuesday saying she was feeling much better, congratulating Tomljanovic and apologizing for the untimely end of the match.
“I played the best tennis of my life in front of an amazing crowd this week and I think the whole experience has caught up with me,” she tweeted, saying she started breathing heavily and feeling dizzy after some tough rallies at the end of the race. the match. first set.
“The medical team advised me not to continue and although it was the hardest thing in the world not to be able to finish my Wimbledon on track, I was not good enough to continue.”
Murray, another former Wimbledon champion, said some of the criticism was harsh and premature, as no one knew the details of her condition.
“There’s no doubt that mental toughness makes the difference between the best in the sport, but you certainly don’t judge her mental toughness in yesterday’s game,” added Murray in response to ex-England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who said successful athletes just with” pressure.
His mother Judy Murray, a tennis coach, continued with a scathing tweet. “Middle-aged men should generally avoid commenting on the physical or mental well-being of teenage girls. They will NEVER experience or fully understand that world,” she said.
‘PROUD OF YOU’
English footballer Rashford sympathized with Raducanu and said the same had happened to him in an under-16 match.
“I remember it to this day. There is no explanation for it and it never happened again,” he tweeted. “You should be very proud of yourself. The country is proud of you.”
Until a month ago, Raducanu hadn’t competed on the WTA Tour and had just finished school exams.
After the French Open organizers were criticized for their robust stance towards Osaka, Wimbledon authorities issued a sympathetic statement wishing Raducanu a good recovery and looking forward to future appearances in the tournament.
“She should be commended for the poise and maturity she has shown,” she added.
Raducanu’s last-16 opponent, Tomljanovic, also said criticism was unfair. “I can’t imagine being in her shoes at eighteen and playing a fourth round in your home country,” she said.
“I’ve been through something similar, but not to that extent. I know it’s real.”
But Wimbledon semi-finalist Karolina Pliskova said pressure would always be a factor if Raducanu took the wild card, meaning she would likely be on a large field of home fans.
“You just have to deal with that pressure,” she said after reaching the semifinals on Tuesday. “(When I was 18, I was a kid. She also came out of nowhere… Some of these girls, let’s say Coco Gauff – I think she’s ready for all this. (It) helps if you’re raised are like a star.”
(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing Andrew Cawthorne)
