NHL goalkeeper killed by fireworks played junior hockey in Minnesota





Credit: Cleveland Monsters The shockwaves from the death of NHL goalkeeper Matiss Kivlenieks have been felt all the way in Minnesota, where the 24-year-old played junior hockey less than a decade ago. Kivlenieks died on July 4 in a fireworks accident, in which police said the Columbus Blue Jackets goalkeeper was hit in the chest by a firecracker mortar. Kivlenieks was once committed to playing college hockey at Minnesota State-Mankato, but before that he was a star goalkeeper playing junior hockey for the team now known as the Minnesota Mullets. “Heaven got an angel last night and a number one goalkeeper. Our hearts, prayers and wishes go out to the family of Forever Laker, Matiss Kivlenieks,” the Minnesota Mullets said on social media. Kivlenieks played for the program for two seasons – 2013-14 and 2014-15 – when they were the Edina and Forest Lake Lakers respectively. He was 16 years old at the time and first played hockey in North America after growing up in Latvia. The 2014-15 Forest Lake Lakers reached the semifinals of the Tier III Minnesota Junior Hockey League playoffs, with Kivlenieks scoring a 2.23 goals against average and an impressive save rate of 0.930. The mortar-style fireworks tipped toward people Sunday night, police said. Kivlenieks was in a bubble bath and tried to dodge the blast, but was hit by the mortar. Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters A coroner ruled that Kivlenieks died of a percussion injury that caused extensive damage to his heart and lungs, police said. “There was a minor injury to his exterior which would lead us to believe some of the fireworks made contact with him, but we’re not sure if it was a direct hit or if the percussion from the explosion caused his injuries.” Novi Police Chief said, according to The Detroit News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-sports/nhl-goalie-killed-by-fireworks-played-junior-hockey-in-minnesota The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos