Squash court at Darjeeling Gymkhana Club renewed





Established in 1909 and defunct for more than 20 years, a squash court at Darjeeling Gymkhana Club has been renovated to the glory of its heyday, club authorities said Tuesday. But this welcome development highlighted the shift in hill sports infrastructure, which was once some of the best in the region.

In the late 1950s, Darjeeling had 18 tennis courts, four squash courts, a nine-hole golf course, a mini-racing track and over a dozen badminton and table tennis facilities. Besides five tennis courts, half a dozen badminton and table tennis courts and this squash court, other sports facilities are closed. Darjeeling Gymkhana Club alone had four squash courts when it was founded in 1909. We could renovate and put into use one squash court today, which had been defunct for over 20 years, said Bimal Jhawar, the club’s executive committee member. The club kept the squash court’s vintage quotient intact during the refurbishment and abandoned the use of fibers used in modern squash courts. Jamling Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, club president, inaugurated the court. Pemba Tashi, vice president of the club, said that while producing champions was their dream, they hoped to help the people of Darjeeling live a healthy life by at least exercising. However, the talk in town was about the need for a sports complex in Darjeeling. Children in Darjeeling have no real playground. A sports complex is something that both the government and the people’s representatives should prioritize, says Sunil Shankar, father of an 11-year-old girl. Roshankant Ghisingh, a native of Darjeeling who represented Delhi at the 1989 national table tennis tournament, underlined the need for a sports academy in the city. During the day we could play table tennis at District Cultural Institute, Buddha Singh Sporting Club, Station Club, Hayden Hall, Nripendra Hall and Gymkhana Club. After football, table tennis was the most popular sport in the hills, Ghisingh said. We need a sports academy here. Ghisingh has set up his own sports complex in Siliguri, called Siliguri Gymkhana Club, whose Match Point Tennis Academy has three courts. Darjeeling vintage cars recalled that Prakash Padukone, the first Indian to win the All England Badminton Championship, had visited Darjeeling in the past to play at the Nripendra Narayan Bengali Hindu Public Hall. National football teams like East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and clubs from Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan used to regularly participate in hill tournaments. In the late 1970s, the Gymkhana Club had hosted junior nationals in table tennis. Many believe that the violent agitation in Gorkhaland that started in 1986 and the general apathy led to the death of the sports culture in Darjeeling. The bungalow on Tiger Hill’s nine-hole golf course burned down during the 1986 agitation. The Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council later bulldozed the golf course to set up a helipad to no avail. The last race at Lebong Racecourse was held on October 31, 1984. The Brigade of Gurkhas Gold Cup, a major football tournament has become erratic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/west-bengal/squash-court-at-darjeeling-gymkhana-club-revamped/cid/1821485 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos