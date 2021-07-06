5 Most Underrated & Underrated BYU Soccer Players





BYU loses some key contributors from last year’s roster, but they’re returning a nice core and some under-the-radar players. Many returnees will have the opportunity to play more prominent roles, and the players below are guys who I think are underrated and will take another leap this season. They are not ranked in any particular order, but they are players that I think are underrated and undervalued. Keenan Pili, LB. Pili is one of BYU’s most prolific players, but is often overlooked when it comes to BYU’s top players. Pili was BYU’s second most important tackler last year and is the top returning tackler this season. Pili teams up with Payton Wilgar, Max Tooley and others at linebacker to form possibly the strongest unit of the entire team. Neil Pauu, WRO Wide receiver is one of the most talked about positions on the team with Gunner Romney and the additions of transfer Puka and Samson Nacua. Each of those players will be a major factor, but Pauu will all be there. Pauu was second on the team last season with 45 receptions and third with 603 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. Pauu may have the best hands in the wide receiver group and is a big target for anyone starting at QB. Clark Barrington, Oregon BYU’s offensive line was the best in years last year, and Barrington was a major reason for that. The 6-foot-6, 302-pound sophomore who played at started 10 games on duty and was one of the key offensive players. With Brady Christensen and Tristen Hoge both moving to the NFL, Barrington will be a key cog in the offensive line. George Udo, LB/DB Udo suffered an injury before the UCF game (I heard it was his knee) that could have kept him out for an extended period of time this season, but he tweeted that he is clear and ready to go. Cleaned up and ready to go. Time to get back to work!! George Udo (@ GeorgeUdo18) June 28, 2021 Udo was second on the team last year with 5.5 TFL adding 3 sacks and is one of the most athletic and versatile players on the team, with the ability to play both linebacker and secondary. When healthy, Udo has the ability to be one of the most influential and disruptive players on the team. Atunaisa Mahe, DT Mahe missed the entire season last season due to a blood clot in his brain, but thankfully he is doing well and is ready to play this season. Mahe played in all 13 games at DT in 2019 and had 22 tackles, 3 TFL and 2 sacks. He is extremely strong at six feet and 302 pounds and should be a key factor in defensive tackle this season. With Khyiris Tonga and Bracken El-Bakri both gone, Mahe has a chance to make a big impact on the interior of BYU’s defense line.

