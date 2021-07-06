Secretary of Defense, Navy Allowing CB Cameron Kinley to Play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers





Rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley has received his request to play in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday. Austin announced in a statement that he approved a Navy Department plan to enlist Kinley in the Inactive Ready Reserve “for the duration of his football career.” The news comes after Kinley’s request for his Navy commission to play in the NFL was initially rejected. “After his playing time ends, we look forward to welcoming him back to the ranks as a naval officer,” Austin said in the statement. “In the meantime, we know that Cameron will take every opportunity on and off the field to ably represent the Navy and Army to the American people and assist us in our recruiting efforts. I applaud the Navy’s leadership for finding This way to enhance both Cameron’s athletic prowess, as well as the quality and professionalism of our student athletes and our staff.” Kinley had released a statement earlier Tuesday that Austin had informed him that he would be allowed to attend the Buccaneers training camp. “I am extremely grateful for Secretary Austin’s decision and I am delighted to represent our wonderful army in the National Football League. The past month has been quite a challenge and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me in any way.” Kinley said in a response. statement Tuesday. Kinley thanked the NFL Players Association, the NFL league office and Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in his statement. But God @DivineSportsEnt @Buccaneers @US Navy pic.twitter.com/Rsmfx03dZ1 Cameron Kinley (@ck3thethrill) July 6, 2021 Rubio had written to President Joe Biden urging him to help Kinley postpone his assignment in the Navy so he could attend a training camp with the Buccaneers. Kinley was not given an explanation as to why Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker refused to send the package to the Secretary of Defense with deferral from Kinley and was told he could not appeal the decision. After the Navy’s decision, Kinley, who is from Memphis, wrote a letter to Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., for her help in approaching the Navy to change her decision. Kinley, a Navy team captain and class president, signed with the Buccaneers as an unregistered free agent and participated in the team’s rookie mini-camp with Navy approval. In that mini camp, he intercepted a pass from Buccaneer’s quarterback Kyle Trask. “I thought he showed promising signs when he was here,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said of Kinley.

