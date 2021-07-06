Punjab cricketers move to USA in view of national team

The past few days have been traumatic for cricketer Sarbajit Ladda. He lost his father in Patiala and was unable to attend his last rites due to the ongoing travel ban. The leg spinner played in the US in the WCL Premier Division cricket championship for Potomac Cricket and Sports Club.

Dealing with the grief, a determined Ladda now wants to make his late father’s wish come true: to play for the US.

If the 34-year-old cricketer had been given adequate opportunities by the Punjab Cricket Association, he would not have made the switch. Seeing another Punjab cricketer Sunny Sohal being picked for the US team a few years ago motivated Ladda to pursue greener pastures. The fact that USA Cricket is growing and expanding also enticed Ladda to take the step.

Ladda was selected in the DC Hawks-squad that will play from July 31 in USA Cricket and the ICC-backed inaugural Minor League Cricket. A total of 27 teams will participate in the Minor League Cricket.

Looking for a place in the USA team

It’s a great opportunity for me. I’ve been doing well in the various leagues in the US since 2018. A cricketer who does well in Minor League Cricket will draw attention to the national team roster and further have the opportunity to compete for Major League Cricket selection. year. I want to do good for the DC Hawks and make a mark. I am looking for a place in the US team, said Ladda, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League.

He first went to the US to play in the WCL Premier Division cricket championship for former Punjab U-19 team captain Rajit Passey, who is also from Patiala and owns Potomac Cricket and Sports Club. He did exceptionally well, taking 23 wickets in 13 games, and the following year was much better with 27 wickets in 13 games.

I was ignored by the Patiala Cricket District Association along with the Punjab Cricket Association. Passey Paaji was very encouraging and kind. And when I heard that USA Cricket is going to expand and invite players from India, Pakistan, South Africa and the West Indies, I decided to move to the US, added Ladda, who last played in the Ranji Trophy for Punjab . in 2015.

Ladda, a keen leg spinner, who has played 28 first-class (89 wickets), 13 List-A (17 wickets) and 13 T20 (10 wickets) matches for Punjab, and an employee of Patiala state, has said goodbye to India looking for the american cricket team.

Ravi Inder Mehra

Another Patiala cricketer, Ravi Inder Mehra, has followed the same path and has been brought in by DC Hawks for Minor League Cricket after doing well for Potomac Cricket and Sports Club for six years. Mehra, a left-handed opening batsman, played 45 first-class, 37 List-A and 28 T20 matches for Punjab.

I started playing for Potomac Cricket and Sports Club in 2015. It was a great experience to go to the US and explore; as far as cricket is concerned, things went badly in Punjab. I would do well in the inter-district tournaments, but will not be selected for the Punjab senior team. It was disappointing. Our club has been winning the WCL Premier Division cricket championship since 2016. With the Minor League coming up, it will be a great platform for players like me. Cricket is growing big in the US and players from different countries are coming here. Like Sunny Sohal, I hope to one day play for the US, said 32-year-old Mehra, who last played for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in 2017.

Passey, who co-owns DC Hawks and also Potomac Cricket and Sports Club, has invited several cricketers from India to a platform since 2013. He believes that Minor League Cricket would be an ideal tournament for cricketers from different countries like India, Pakistan and West Indies. and South Africa to get involved in US cricket and play at the top level.