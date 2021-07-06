Sports
BOYS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mill Creek’s Andre Izadi | Sport
Even the most successful athletes have their share of obstacles to overcome, and Mill Creek’s Andre Izadi is no exception, even in arguably the best season of his high school career.
And Hawks tennis coach Tim Schroer thinks he knows why the 2021 Daily Post Boys Tennis Player of the Year consistently cleared the figurative net.
I think he just worked really hard to make sure he came out the best he could in his senior year, Schroer said of Izadi. I think those older kids are kind of a cruise sometimes. Andre didn’t want to end up like this. He wanted to make sure he finished as best he could in his game.
There’s actually a part of Schroers’ assessment that Izadi disagrees with, admitting that he was a little complacent that can affect high school students at times.
However, he added that an early season tiebreak loss in the third set to Buford’s Dean Kingsley proved to be an effective cure for that ailment.
I lost early in the season at Buford to Dean Kingsley, Izadi remembered his 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (10-4) loss on Feb 4. He’s a great player and I’ve known him for a while. long, but that’s not a game I should have lost. That’s when I felt that senioritis. I’m not going to lie. But I knew I didn’t want to end my senior year like that. I didn’t want to be remembered as the man who slept away.
That loss rekindled that fire and that motivation, and I went back and started training hard so I could finish my season strong and make my team proud.
Even fueled by that determination, Izadi needed a little something extra to overcome another obstacle, one that he faced throughout his tennis career.
Weighing in at just six feet and weighing in at just 160 pounds, Izadi is often found too big on the field by talented opponents like North Gwinnett’s Matthew Sloan.
And it took more than just physical adjustments to find a way to conquer the 2019 Daily Post Player of the Year in their Region 6-AAAAAA regular season game on March 4 in North.
It was perhaps Izadi’s signature win in a 2021 17-3 campaign that also included wins over such high-level opponents as Brookwoods Tawfeeq Mohamed, Peachtree Ridges Sean Aquio and Braxton Wright of Forsyth County powerhouse Lambert.
I’m only 5-(foot-)7 and 160 (lbs), and (Sloan) must be about 6-3, said Izadi, who also led Sloan in their match in the Region 8 AAAAAA tournament final when North took the team title before that match was completed. I’ve always been the shortest guy, so usually when I see someone bigger on the pitch, it doesn’t shake me. That has been since I started (playing). I’m used to it.
I am proud to be a strong mental player. I won’t let that get into my head. I keep my focus. I’ll keep fighting no matter what, especially in those two games against Matthew Sloan. He has a faster forehand than I do, but I was able to hold my own that day because I was mentally stronger.
Schroer isn’t a little surprised that Izadi has been able to stay focused and not be intimidated by bigger, stronger opponents over the years.
It is a quality he has seen from his number 1 singles player throughout his career at Mill Creek.
The word that comes to mind is grit, said Schroer. He’s such a rough little player. He’s just got that fight and that’s not going to stop mentality. He’s probably one of the roughest little players I’ve ever had on our program. That shows when he plays there on the field.
I think he’s just a really, really smart kid. He can figure out pretty quickly in a match what he needs to do to make the adjustments he needs to make in order to be successful against his opponent.
Izadis intelligence has also been carried over to the classroom, and something he plans to take with him when he attends Georgia Tech to study chemical engineering starting in the fall.
He hopes to continue his competitive career by moving on to the Yellow Jackets, but while only time will tell if that effort is successful, it won’t be because Izadi didn’t put his maximum effort into it.
From now on I won’t be playing tennis (in college), but that’s definitely the next goal, Izadi said. I haven’t contacted the Georgia Techs coach at all (yet). I don’t even know if they accept walk-ons, but I’m going to contact that coach and see if that’s a possibility.
I was offered a number of (Division) II and D-III scholarships from various schools across the country, but turned them down because I chose a better course. I’ve always been school first. That has always been important to my family and to myself. They taught me that value. I strive to be the best everywhere. I’m not the biggest guy, but I’m pretty strong and pretty athletic, and I can handle it. I’ve been training and training hard in the gym, and I feel like I can go to that next level.
