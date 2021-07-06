Former Minnesota Hockey Coach, Friends Remember Columbus Blue Jackets Goalkeeper Matiss Kivlenieks





With the Lakers in 2014-15, Kivlenieks played in 33 games and recorded a .930 save percentage. The former coach said he could see Kivlenieks had the skills and desire to make it to the NHL. “He’s a great inspiration to a lot of kids, and he took the hardest road you could possibly take to get there and persevered,” Canfield said. “We definitely miss him already,” said Kelsey Witt, who worked on social media for teams Kivlenieks played for in Minnesota, including the Edina Lakers. “His hard work, his dedication to the game was a love like no other, the time he took with his fans, the little kids after the game,” Witt said. Kivlenieks made his NHL debut in January 2020 against the New York Rangers, winning 2-1. Scott Halvorson met Kivlenieks while working for the Lakers hockey organization. “He’s a driven, restless boy who has pursued his dream and made it happen,” Halvorson said. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the fireworks were slightly skewed and began firing at people nearby Sunday night. Kivlenieks, 24-year-old, was in a hot tub and tried to get away with several other people, Police Lieutenant Jason Meier said. Authorities previously said the Latvian died from an apparent head injury in a fall, but an autopsy has clarified the cause of death. Columbus General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen tweeted: “Life is so precious and can be so fragile. Hug your loved ones today. RIP Matiss, you will be sorely missed.” Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations John Davidson called it a “devastating time” for the team. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

