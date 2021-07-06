Another sports complex of international standards awaits approval from the centers





A sports complex offering facilities of international standards will be set up on 20 hectares of land in Naranpura at an estimated cost of Rs 585 crore if the detailed design sent to the center is approved. This will be the third public sports complex in West Ahmedabad after the existing Sardar Patel Stadium in Navrangpura and the new sports complex on the Sabarmati Riverfront in Paldi. Announced by Union Minister of the Interior Amit Shah during the inauguration of Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera in February this year, it will complement the world-class Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel sports enclave in Motera. The design for the complex to be built by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been prepared by the city architects Sachin Gandhi and Associates, and will be realized in Shastrinagar on 19.64 hectares. Last month, the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) called for consultations to assess the citys sports and non-sports venues to host the Olympics. The project has been submitted to the Government of India for approval under the Khelo India Programme. The detailed design with facilities has been prepared and submitted, which is at an advanced stage of approval, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar told The Indian Express. The project is estimated to take three years from budget allocation, said a senior state government official familiar with the project. The proposed plan for the complex is divided into several areas and offers an international standard aquatic center with Federation Internationale de Natation Amateur (FINA) to have an Olympic standard diving pool, along with four different sets of swimming pools, including facilities for water polo, with an audience capacity of 1,500 people. It will also have Fit India Zone, a community sports area open to the public for free. The indoor multi-sport complex with fields for badminton, gymnastics, taekwondo, kabaddi and wrestling will have a total capacity of more than 5,000 seats. It will have 16 badminton courts that can be converted into basketball or volleyball courts and six table tennis courts. The community sports complex will also include a clubhouse, six badminton courts and six table tennis courts, as well as indoor games such as chess, shooting and squash. There would be indoor and outdoor tennis courts, basketball courts and volleyball courts. There will be a seniors corner, an ice rink and a jogging track. There will be a parking facility for almost 800 two-wheelers and a comparable number of four-wheelers.

