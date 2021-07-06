2021 MLB All-Star Game: Oakland As Matt Olson Enters 2021 Home Run Derby





The Oakland Ashes have only one representative for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, despite being one of the top teams in the majors and currently in position to make their fourth straight postseason. But now that lone rep will play at least twice during next week’s festivities! first baseman Matt Olson will participate in the Home Run Derby, he announced himself on Twitter. Olson had already picked an All-Star berth for his first career this summer, and now he gets to compete in his first Derby while he’s there. The event is scheduled for Monday, at Coors Field in Colorado. The As slugger is an obvious choice for the annual power show. His 20 home runs are tied for ninth in the majors despite playing in one of the toughest home parks to go deep into, and his punch has been respected throughout the league since his breakout in 2017, in which he 24 dingers in 59 games. With Olson on board, the 2021 field now includes the following six entrants, with two spots left to fill: Pete Alonso , NYMO (winner 2019)

, NYMO (winner 2019) Trey Mancinic , BAL

, BAL Shohei Ohtani , LAAA

, LAAA Matt Olson , OAK

, OAK Salvador Perez , KCR

, KCR Trevor Story , COLO

, COLO open space #7

open space #8 Currently absent are the Three Juniors (Vlad, Tatis, Acua), the 21-homer club (Devers, Gallo, Semien) and some superstars who previously won the Derby (Stanton 2016, Judge 2017, Harper 2018). Of those nine names, seven are already going to the All-Star Game. Oakland has a lot of history in the HR Derby since its inception in 1985, including three wins. Mark McGwire took the 1992 contest, and Yoenis cespedes won back-to-back editions in 2013-14. Cespedes is one of only two players (with Ken Griffey Jr) to have won in consecutive years, and one of only three (Griffey and Prince Fielder) to have won multiple times. Most recent, Matt Chapman competed in 2019 but was knocked out in the first round by Vlad Guerrero Jr. Here’s the full list of As over the years: 1986: Jose Canseco

1987: Mark McGwire (near Coliseum!)

(near Coliseum!) 1990: Jose Canseco

1990: Mark McGwire

1992: Mark McGwire (won!)

(won!) 1994: Ruben Sierra

1996: Mark McGwire

1997: Mark McGwire

1999: John Jaha

2001: Jason Giambic

2013: Yoenis cespedes (won!)

(won!) 2014: Yoenis cespedes (won!)

(won!) 2014: Josh Donaldson

2019: Matt Chapman

2021: Matt Olson Congratulations Oly on another exciting honour!

